National Geographic and Chris Hemsworth are teaming up for a new documentary series is ambitious: “LIMITLESS “

And if aging was a disease that could be cured ? Chris Hemsworth (Thor,the Avengers) will consider this revolutionary idea in LIMITLESS, created by Jane Root (Nutopia) and Darren Aronofsky (Protozoa Pictures), producers of One Strange Rock, sériedocumentaire several times rewarded at the Oscars® .

“I am delighted to work again with Darren and Jane, and to be able to count on the engineering teams of Protozoa and Nutopia “, says Courteney Monroe, director of the National Geographic Global Television Networks. “We will unveil the new scientific discoveries revealing the powers unknown to the human body, and enabling us to live longer and better. We have been extremely lucky that Chris Hemsworth has agreed to participate in this series, and that his natural curiosity prompts him to push his limits.”

A cinematic style signed Protozoa and Nutopia , and stunning images will accompany the quest of Chris Hemsworth, who will reveal to the audience the secrets of a healthier life and longer. Himself an adept of a healthy life and the sport (as demonstrated by including Core, the application that they launched recently), the actor will attempt to transform his body and mind to face six challenges extraordinary, and show how it is possible, at any age, to combat the effects of aging.

“To sum it up, I was convinced to be the guinea pig of a series of physical and psychological challenges made in several different countries, all of that, for scientific progress “, smiles at the person. “The goal is to find new ideas and keep the public informed of the latest scientific advances. Filming begins soon… So, wish me good luck ! “

Each episode will address a specific method in particular : to revitalize the damaged cells, to enhance our physical strength, become more resilient, to submit our body to challenges, optimize our memory, and accept to be fatal. Chris Hemsworth will meet with leading experts in longevity. We will explain that the secret of a youth sustainable is to eradicate and reverse the ravages of time before they become irreversible.

“LIMITLESS could really improve our lives , and we hope that you will share the enthusiasm of Chris “, says Darren Aronofsky. “I look forward to working with National Geographic, Jane, and our friends of One Strange Rocksur this new series. “

“With One Strange Rock, we were interested in the amazing scientific properties of the world that surrounds us,” says Jane Root. “LIMITLESS is just as ambitious, but it deals with a subject more intimate and we take that more to heart. “

Inspired by all the latest discoveries in the field, LIMITLESS will provide extraordinary examples of longevity in the world : the rituals of artists of the martial arts hundreds of years old, how the Navy SEALs to overcome their stress, etc It will unveil physical tricks that are accessible to all to reduce the effects of aging and allow you to be in better shape, smarter·e and more strong·e, whatever your age. Entertaining, immersive and overwhelming, LIMITLESS gives you the keys to live healthy and longer.

Chris Hemsworth is represented by CAA, Fourward and Greenberg Glusker.

LIMITLESS is produced by Nutopia and Protozoa Pictures for National Geographic. Jane Root and Arif Nurmohamed (Nutopia), Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel (Protozoa Pictures), Matt Renner, and Bengt Anderson (National Geographic) are the executive producers, alongside Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson. Ruth Shurman, the showrunner, has been working at Nutopia. Alan Eyres and Geoff Daniels National Geographic are, respectively, the Dga production and development, and Dga programs, documentaries and reality television for the whole world.

National Geographic is available in the Offers Canal+ overseas, Parabole Réunion-Mayotte, SFR, GB TV…