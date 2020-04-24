National Geographic, channel fete the 50th anniversary of the Day the Earth

National Geographic : the chane prpare programming spciale

the occasion of the 50e anniversary of the Day of the Earth, the chane american offers a wide range of documentaries engags around the issue of the environment. This programming National Geographic will be available on April 22, 2020 7 o’clock in the morning 5: 30am the next day.

The 50e anniversary of the Day of the Earth

The director-general of National Geographic Global Television Networks, Courteney Monroe, has dclar in a communiqu that the protection of theenvironment never t more urgent . She added that the chane took advantage of the 50e anniversary of the Earth Day to encourage tlspectateurs around the world to act.

Programs on the protection of nature Courtesy of National Geographic

Before the dluge , one of the achievements to discover

Among the documentary discover on the chane National Geographic, found Before the dluge . Produced and presents by Leonardo DiCaprio, this generalization puts in scene theactor american who talks with Barack Obama, the Pope François and Elon Musk on the ways available to Humans to protect the plant.

Another documentary trs expected

Jane : a message of hope is another documentary trs is expected to have on the warp. This production offers a dive into the world of Dre. Jane Goodall, a woman activist who has worked for over thirty years on the prservation of the plant by traveling the world.