national strike against closures

The Group Vivarte, the direction of the Room, it has been decided to make use of the legal redress of this chain, due to the loss of money that was involved to its closure during the two months of confinement that involve the closure of the 830 stores spread throughout France.

This is a result of the economic and social council of the information Thursday, June 11, as employees realize that The show has received twenty-five proposals for the purchase, such as Carrefour, Lidl and Beaumanoir. However, the law does not require food businesses to carry back to the personal store of the Room, scaring the employees. The most promising form of offerings is one of the group Beaumanoir that the folder will include the employees of the logistics from the warehouses of the Room. This announcement, which has been commended by Patrick Puy, president of the group Vivarte, not tranquilise not be for the employees because if there are bids, 4 036 jobs – in the best-preserved in 5 809 employees in total, including the the majority of women (85%). These figures, however, remain optimistic and “very hypothetical “ according to the representatives elected by the workers, the CFDT and the CFTC, this “the masquerade of the meeting “ it has not been informed the exact number of employees taken over. The employees are crossed, therefore, the fingers of the hands for not receiving the letter of dismissal the month of July.

With a government that turns its back on these workers, the intersyndicale is a call to a national strike of the workers of The Room, subject to the uncertainty of their fate. The strike is everywhere in France, with a demonstration of 600 people in Chateauroux in the region of Indre against the threat of the termination of the employment of almost 500 people.



As well, employees take advantage of this mobilization to be heard : “We do not know what is going to become, we do not have any information at all, today our greve this is that our management realizes that the money is from us, the base, and we go back to the group, we ask for respect “, complaint of an employee of The board of Vesoul.

Another employee points out the fact that the Group Vivarte has used his mental and physical skills :

#LaHalle #Vivarte “I don’t want to become an event social !” Valerie, an employee in the presentation of Issoudun for more than 25 years, manifest by the dignity of his ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Bp6NtOvChv — France Bleu Berry (@FB_Berry) June 20, 2020

Unfortunately, The Room is not a special case, the companies with the principles of the “new normal” are starting slowly with the mass layoffs, that the government is an accomplice, leaving the workers to their fate.