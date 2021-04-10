Naturally, Mia Khalifa looks radiant from her jacuzzi!

The charming Lebanese entrepreneur, model, and former actress Mia Khalifa today recognized Internet celebrity looked most radiant while inside a hot tub while in the natural.

Since retiring from the adult film industry, Sarah Joe Chamoun decided to keep her stage name and so also continued her popularity on social media.

Mia Khalifa is a young woman who continually spends her time smiling, is very happy with the life she currently has, and makes us know it constantly.

Long ago she shared a photo where she was taking a delicious bath in a hot tub, this publication made it on November 27, 2020, which has more than a million likes.

In her description, she only placed the word “Happy”, without a doubt her beautiful smile reflected her perfectly and perhaps a little more.

Interestingly, this happiness could be due to some grace made by one of her pets, because one of her puppies also appears in the image and who is certainly watching it intently.

The place where it was located had large windows that showed a little outside, this one had several floors and looked very cool.