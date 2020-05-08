Nav Drops “Good Intentions” album f / Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, and more

After weeks of anticipation, Nav has finally delivered with good intentions – follow-up of bad habits in 2018.

The artist XO has confirmed the decrease at the end of April by sharing a trailer for the album, in which he pondered the success of Bad Habit.

“I had written goals, to go no. 1. I had a vision board in my room with everything I want, ” he said. “This year, I’ve got almost all of them. I believe in [the] law of attraction a lot. The music always wins… stuff real. ”

Good Intentions consists of 18 tracks, including the hit single “Turks” out with Travis Scott and Gunna. The album also features appearances by invited from Young Thug, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, a Gift Toliver, Lil Durk and fire and Pop Smoke.

Good Intentions has been co-executive produced by Nav, The Weeknd and his manager, Amir “Cash” Esmailian. You can listen to the album now on Apple Music or via Spotify below. The artist has also filed a lot of merch for the album, on its official website. The items include t-shirts, graphics, hoodies, carpets, hats, physical copies of Good Intentions, as well as a face mask; the sales of the latter product will benefit from the relief COVID-19.