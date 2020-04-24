Nav, Gunna and Travis Scott are seen in “Turks” [VIDEOCLIP]

Posted on March 31, 2020 at 13: 02 by Ben

The canadian rapper thinks big : he has shoulder size Travis Scott and Gunna for his title Turks. Delivered the past week, the song inherits a clip.

Also read : Hit & Facts : 9 things you don’t know about ” Sicko “Mode

A clip that puts the package

Produced by Wheezy, the banger Turks – in reference to the islands Turks-and-Caicos – benefits of a clip in good and due form. Directed by Amir Esmailian and Zack Fax, it presents a trio of Nav, Gunna and Travis Scott in the midst of a chaotic situation, on a military base. Dancers armed with semi-automatic through the choreography flawless, flamethrowers, Travis Scot rappant his verse from the top of a tank, close-ups on several brands of Champagne, this is the recipe applied to give the visual of a button certainly explosive. Note that this is not the first time that the artists find themselves together on a title. They had already had the opportunity to work in 2018 on the piece Yosemite of LaFlame, published on the cardboard Astroworld.

A new album from Nav soon ?

To mark the release of the video, the Nav took the opportunity to let go of a few derivative products on its online shop, vinyl, dedicated to the hoodie through the ashtray collector. On a more serious tone, the canadian is currently preparing a new album, which he did for the moment said nothing, if not that it would be available in the coming months. In 2019, it was suggested that this LP was going to find its way to the streaming platforms in the first quarter of 2020. His last long-format, Bad Clothes, was released in march 2019. He took advantage then of the interests of a part of the who’s who of rap : Meek Mill, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, or Futurethis enabled him to climb the week of its release at the top of the Billboard 200.