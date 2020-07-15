Naya Rivera died, the gesture was touching and generous of the creators of Glee for his son Josey

The creators of Glee to make a generous gesture and touch Josey, the son of Naya Rivera.

On the 13th of July, the date is very special for fans of Gleethe body without life of Naya Rivera has been recovered in the lake Piru, California. The actress of 33 years died of an accidental drowning after she had managed to save his son and put him back in the boat. For Josey, that little boy of four years who has just lost his mom, the creators of Glee, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, have announced the creation of a fund for college for your future studies. Here are some excerpts from the press release : “We are devastated by the loss of our friend Naya Rivera… Our hearts are with his family, especially his mother, Yolanda, that was a big part of the family of Glee, and his son Josey. We are three in the process of creating a college fund for this beautiful child that Naya loved more than anything.”

“Naya it was not an actress, a regular series where we cast of Glee. She had not more than a couple of lines in the pilot. But it shouldn’t take us more than an episode or two to realize that we had the opportunity to meet one of the stars of the most talented and special, I’ve never had so much fun at work. Naya could play, she could dance and she could sing (how could he sing!), you can also make a joke that she could squash with a movement of the scene. She could easily switch between the fear, hard and deeply vulnerable. It was a pleasure to write for her, a joy to direct and a joy to be with her…”

“Naya was a true professional. It was fun. She was nice. He was generous. There have been ups and downs during the years of the wonderful and stressful that we have spent in Glee. We disagreed, we fought, we reconciled, then we are still a bit hit and we are still reconciled. The type of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than a simple actress in the series – that was our friend.” The little Josey will be able to count on the family of Glee and in Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, for their future, and hopefully eventually enlightened by him. Check out also the homage to alter the cast of Glee at Naya Rivera after his death.