Naya Rivera (Glee) has disappeared, his co-stars of the series to react with emotion

Naya Rivera is missing. While I was enjoying a boat trip with their 4 year old son in lake Piru in California on July 8, 2020, the star of 33 years is never returned. Is your little boy who gave the alarm after drifting alone for several hours. At the time of writing these lines, the research is still in progress and the body of the actress was never found, which leaves a bit of hope to find in life. In the meantime new elements, their co-stars of the series Glee, in which she played the character of Santana Lopez, there have been many who react with emotions, as you can see below.

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison had a thought for Naya Rivera

Matthew Morrison, aka will Schuster, the Spanish teacher in the origin of the In The Glee Club, he has published a photo of the actress disappeared, while the addition in the title : “I say a little prayer for you”.

Heather Morris

Heather Morris has sent his prayers to find his friend and colleague, Naya Rivera

Heather Morris (Brittany S Pierce in the Glee) has always been very close to Naya Rivera, as the two young women have often played together in the episodes of the series. In story to his Instagram, has been taken to write these few words : “We need all the prayers we can bring to our Naya at home with us. We need all your love and your light”.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato the hope that Naya Rivera is

Demi Lovato, who is no longer friends with Selena Gomez, got a small role in season 5. In his history of Instagram, the singer was asked : “Please pray for Naya Rivera will be found safe and sound”.

Harry Shum Jr

Praying. — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020

The actor of 38 years, he played the character of Mike Chang. It was one of the first to react after the announcement of the drama posting on his Twitter account the word “Pray”. A small gesture that shows his love for Naya Rivera.

Iqbal Theba

Oh God… mercy… please… Actress Naya Rivera, known for ‘Glee’ missing and may have drowned after going in a boat on the Lake Piru | https://t.co/QBOBaBJwPi https://t.co/NlBldzyQVv — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020

Iqbal Theba, who was the director Figgins in the series Glee, shared a couple of scenes with Naya Rivera. He also expressed his sadness on Twitter after discovering the disappearance of his colleague.

Max Adler

???????????????????????? — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 9, 2020

Known to have lent his features to the character of David Karofsky in the series, Max Adler also pray that your friend is in a good state of healthas has been indicated with émojis in your account of Instagram.