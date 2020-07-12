Naya Rivera : her ex and his father go together to the lake where she disappeared

This July 11, the ex-husband of Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey, and the father of the actress is met on the shore of lake Piru, where it has been missing… A moment of emotion that is very intense, while the authorities look the star of Glee in the last four days.

A tragic disappearance. On the 8th of July, the son of Naya Rivera, the actress revealed in the series of success Gleehe was found alone in a boat sailing on the lake Piru. The actress has already disappeared. If the first couple of hours have left us with great hopes for her family to find in life, the days that pass are forcing the local police to consider the worst case. After four days of intense investigations, the authorities are now trying to find its remains at the bottom of the great lake of California.

On the 11th of July, the sheriff of Ventura has twitter the first images of the research that is carried out using a robot. In fact, the divers decided to help the machines to increase their effectiveness. “This is the robot used by our office to find Naya Rivera in the lake Piru. This is one of the many means put in the work, with a sonar, dogs and divers“we can read in the title. The research is in particular complicated by the funds of the lake that are very popular : “There are a lot of trees, plants and other under water, and that can become tangled. This makes the lake unsafe for scuba divers and make research complicated. If the body of Naya Rivera is tangled with something under the water, he could never come to the surface“. The actress is to date still missing.

A moment of excitement

A dramatic situation that pushed his loved ones gather around the lake Piru. On the 11th of July, her ex-husband, Ryan DorseyI decided to go there, accompanied by the father of the actress. The two men stood side by side at the edge of the water, before immersing the hands, as relate to our fellow TMZ. Then installed on the edge of the water, looking in the distance as to create a connection with Naya Rivera, the reports of the american media.