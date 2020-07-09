Naya Rivera is missing : who is Ryan Dorsey, her ex-husband and the father of your child ?

Since July 8, the actress Naya Rivera has gone missing, while his 4-year-old son was found in a boat, in the middle of a lake, in California. But who is Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of the star of Glee and the father of her child ?

Concern in the environment Naya Rivera. From Wednesday, July 8, the star of Glee remains not found. If your little 4-year-old boy was found in the boat she had rented to what seemed like a trip on the lake Piru in California, the actress of 33 years, I would have jumped in the water and did not rise according to his son named Josey, born of his romance with Ryan Dorsey. Divorced from the year 2018, which is in 2014 Naya Rivera had married this actor, mainly known for his supporting roles in numerous series, and which was no other than his love of youth.

Born in Virginia, Ryan Dorsey has been seen in high school and appeared for the first time on screen Parks and Recreationbefore you can link the roles in series such as Ray Donovan, Vampire Diaries, S. W. A. T or Mentalist. Old soon to be 37 years of age, 19 next July, the actor has sadly made the news in 2017 because of his relationship with sulphurous Naya Rivera. In fact, the latter has been accused of domestic violence towards her husband, and was arrested. If the story has not been up to the courts, Ryan Dorsey having decided not to continue with the prosecution, he requested in exchange an agreement of shared custody of their little Josey, who was born in the year 2015.

The first break in 2010

A divorce that was pronounced in 2018, after a separation, in 2016, before they get back together for the good of your child. But before you welcome your first child, Naya Rivera had revealed in his book of memoirs, Sorry, Not Sorry (Sorry, not sorryeditor’s note) that she had had a miscarriage in 2010, after their first separation with Ryan Dorseybecause at that time his career was taking off thanks to the series Glee and her role of Santana Lopez. Very active in social networks, Ryan Dorsey regularly share the behind the scenes of their releases, as well as many moments with your child. He has not yet expressed an opinion on the disappearance of his ex-wife.

