Naya Rivera presumed dead : Demi Lovato, Heather Morris, stars react

This is a new, sudden and terrible. Naya Rivera has been missing since Wednesday, July 8. The actress, star of the musical series “Glee”, it is even presumed dead by the authorities. The young woman of 33 years would have disappeared after a boat ride with his 4-year-old son Josey. It was a party on the lake Piru in California. The child was found alone in the boat, would have explained to the authorities in california that he and his mother has gone to swim, but his mother was never going to climb back on board. According to the Dailymail, the boy was allegedly found asleep in the boat drifting in the. The investigations are still ongoing, but, according to the county sheriff, the actress would have been drowned.

The actress has disappeared during a boat ride

Following the announcement of his demise, several stars have responded. Demi Lovato who played Dani in six episodes of “Glee” in season 5 is expressed. The singer has posted on Instagram a photo of a lit candle. “Please pray for Naya Rivera are healthy and safe,” writes the artist. “We need all the prayers that we can reduce our Naya at home with us. We need all your love and your light,” says his side a star of the series Glee, Heather Morris (she played Brittany S Pierce, a faithful acolyte of Santana Lopez, the character of Naya Rivera). Other members of Glee have sent their thoughts and prayers : Harry Shum Jr. (who played Mike Chang), Iqbal Theba (who plays the main Figgins), and Max Adler (David Karofsky in the series).

After the death of Cory Monteith (who died of a drug overdose in 2013) and the Mark of the Sale (who died on the gallows in 2018), this is the third drama that occurs among the cast of the series Glee. The number of fans mandent if you are not damn…

By Non Stop People TV