Naya Rivera, star of Glee, has been reported missing : his 4 year old son was found alone in a boat

This information is very disturbing, that was announced by the website TMZ. Actress Naya Rivera has been missing, while her son was found alone in a rental boat on a lake in southern California.

The concern is big and scary. The site TMZ announced that actress Naya Rivera was reported as missing from Wednesday, July 8, 2020. According to his information, the star of the series Glee do it has not been found in the boat she had rented with her son, four years old. The latter was found alone and alive in the ship, in a lake Piru in southern California. According to the first words of the child, without a doubt, very surprised, the actress of 33 years would have jumped in the water. Only, the child would not have seen her mother rise to the surface. Many divers immediately went to look for her and began to probe the lake. After several hours of intense research, there would still be no trace of Naya Rivera. They have had to be suspended for the night, but the authorities have assured that it will resume tomorrow morning.

On your side, when the boat was discovered, the child, Josey Hollis Dorsey, I was asleep. Very soon he found the other members of your family and it is safe. He will be able to trust in his father, Ryan Dorsey, who divorced his mother from 2018. Only, the former lovers have taken the decision to stay on good terms for the sake of your child. They share the custody. There is no doubt about the fact that the mother of the family had taken place on board of the boat since his car was also found in the car park near the rental boats. Her purse was also inside.

Naya Rivera is widely recognized for her role in Glee

Naya Rivera was well known with her role of Santana Lopez in the television series Glee, which has won several awards, including two Awards SOUL, and the Screen actors Guild Award for best cast of a comic television series.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news