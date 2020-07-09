Naya Rivera, the star of “Glee”, has been reported missing after a boat trip

This is a terrible tragedy that has played this Wednesday, July 8. The actress of the series Glee Naya Rivera has gone missing while she was spending the day on a boat, lake Piru, located in the Los padres national forest, Ventura county, California. According to the first information reported by the american press, the young man 33 years of age, had rented a boat to spend the day in the sea with Josey, his son, of 4 years. She had even posted a photo on her behalf Instagram with the writing in the title “Just the two of us.”

Three hours after their departure, the child was alone in the boat, wearing a life jacket. He explained to the authorities that he had gone swimming with his mother, but this was never brought to the boat. The police and the sheriff of Ventura authorities immediately initiated the research on the use of drones, helicopters and divers.