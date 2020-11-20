Naya Rivera’s ex-husband sues Ventura County over actress’s death

Ryan Dorsey began the legal process on behalf of his five-year-old son Josey, four months after his mother’s death …

Actor Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of the late actress Naya Rivera, filed a lawsuit against Ventura County, California, for the death of the mother of his son, who drowned in Lake Piru in July.

Dorsey filed the lawsuit on behalf of her five-year-old son Josey, who after Naya and Ryan’s divorce remained in the custody of his mother, and it was the minor who accompanied the actress on the day of the fatal accident.

The aforementioned legal process was initiated against the County of Ventura, the District’s Water Conservation Unit and the Department of Parks and Recreation of the Area, since they are accused of the death of Naya Rivera for ‘negligence and negligent imposition of emotional distress’, according to information from US Weekly magazine.

According to investigations, the boat Naya was in with her young son did not meet the Coast Guard’s safety standard.

It is not known if Ryan is seeking compensation yet.