NBA 2K20 refreshes its soundtrack with 24 new titles

Who has never finished by despair to hear always the same songs over a season of play ? This year, NBA 2K20 avoids this pitfall, with a soundtrack update over the months.

The third dynamic update has been made. It includes 24 titles, hip hop, R&B and pop. Rock fans will still have to iron it.

In addition to stars such as Travis Scott, there are also emerging artists from the label United Master. The playlist is also available on Spotify.

The 24 new titles

Travis Scott : “Highest-in-the-Room “

Roddy Ricch : “Start Wit Me feat. Gunna “

Schoolboy Q : “5200 “

Trippie Redd : “Uka Uka “

Lil Baby : “Woah “

pineappleCITI : “Recognize “

Warm Brew : “Fame “

Gavin Haley : “The Long Game “

NGHTMRE & Gunna : “CASH COW “

Kaleb Mitchell : “Get It “

The Aces : “Strong Enough “

Shepherd : “Gametime “

Kofi : “Hold Me Down feat. Tre Wes “

Erick Lottary : “Ball is Life “

The Future Kingz : “3 Vets “

Armani White : “2maro “

Rae Khalil : “Maria “

jusLo : “Wristwatch “

Ill Nicky : “FourThirty “

Stizzy Stackz : “Road 2 Riches “

Puku : “Move Right Past “

Peezy International : “Assist “

$wave : “Woah “

Curtis Roach : “WJIT ”