NBA 2K20 : update the soundtrack with 24 new titles | Xbox One

While it is now offered at a price of only 2,99€ on the Microsoft Store, the game of basketball NBA 2K20 receives a new update. Music fans will be delighted to learn that the playlists are now 24 new titles that will accompany you on and off the field. Artists like Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Schoolboy and many others await you.

2K has unveiled its third update to dynamics of the soundtrack of NBA 2K20 with the addition of 24 new titles from artists such as Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Schoolboy Q and Trippie Redd.

This third update proposes a set of titles, reflecting the commitment of NBA 2K to offer to his fans to new songs of artists they know and like, but also to emerging artists and promising from the roster UnitedMasters. The artists UnitedMasters have been selected in the framework of a mutual collaboration and regular between 2K and UnitedMasters.

The playlist Spotify incorporating the new features of this third update is available here.

These new titles offer a variety of artists both known and emerging in the world of hip hop, R&B and pop :