NBA legend Charles Barkley leaves LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, to the list of the 5 best players

The great NBA player, Charles Barkley, is the latest former player to have compiled his list of the best players in the league, and has made a few snobs surprising.

The hall of fame has been two omissions on its five best players in the NBA that many fans who watch the game of basketball in the modern era can be considered two of the best players to walk on the face of the Earth: LeBron James and fire Kobe Bryant.

“Michael [Jordan], Oscar Robertson,” said Barkley during an appearance on the show “Coffee with Cal” from the coach of Kentucky John Calipari last week. “[Bill] Russell, Wilt [Chamberlain] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]no particular order after Michael.”

James and Bryant have combined for eight NBA titles during their careers legendary. James has won championships in a row with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 before to bring a title to Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Bryant, five-times champion Los Angeles Lakers, won three consecutive titles from 2000 to 2002, and later won crowns in a row, in 2009 and 2010.

Barkley, however, has included James and Bryant in his top 10.

“Kobe six, LeBron seven, and then you have Elgin Baylor, Jerry West,” said Barkley. “You know, I like LeBron and everything about them, but I still think that the way they play the game today, he wanted no part of these bad boys Pistons. Let me tell you something, these guys were trying to hurt people. I used to always say to people when you played the Pistons, you had to call home and tell your family that you love them just in case you will not see them again ever. The Pistons have taken the nickname of “Bad Boys” in the 1980s because of their style of play to be intensely physical.

Before the pandemic of sars coronavirus does not put an end to the world of sport, James had the Lakers in a position to have a chance to win another NBA title.

The Lakers have been the head of series n ° 1 of the Western Conference is loaded. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season will take place if it takes over, and if James brings back another title to Los Angeles, maybe Barkley will be in his top five.