NBA. Michael Jordan revealed that she had fellow drug addicts in Bulls

Michael Jordan it impressed the world on August 10, 1984 during the game against Spain for the Gold medal at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles and a few weeks later he arrived to the NBA as the third selection of the Draft for the Chicago Bulls, where one day he found his companions drugs.

His Majesty came from the University of North Carolina with 21 years, where peers such as Orlando Woolridge or Quintin Dailey knew that the young man was predestined to greatness: “he Was the best player on the pitch, despite his inexperience”, is one of the statements in the documentary The Last Dance that will premiere on Netflix next April 20, where he tells the history of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, and the legendary team of the Bulls of the 90’s.

‘There was cocaine, marijuana, prostitutes… and I Knew I had to get away’

The legendary basket player sought to join the team and a October 5, 1984 in Peoria, Illinois -where the Bulls faced the Indiana Pacers-, Michael wanted to take that step in the hotel, but it was a surprise that was.

“Sought to adapt to the team and in the hotel, in Peoria (Illinois), I started to look for the children to be with them. I knocked on door after door, but no one responded until I came to a door and hear someone say: ‘There’s someone outside,’ and then silence. I went back to touch and a deep voice answered: ‘Who is it?’ and I said, ‘MJ’. There began to speak: ‘it’s just a rookie, nothing happens’“, is seen in the first episode.

Their discovery was that they had a party in one of the rooms surrounded by drugsa moment that was key for Jordan led him to be the legend that is, since that then decided to be on her own and not to interfere in the excesses for those who were known as the Bulls.

“They opened the door. I walked in and was a big part of the team doing things that I had never seen in my life. I was a kid and didn’t know what was going on. There were stripes of cocaine by a corner, people smoking marijuana in the other, many women… And the first thing I thought and said was: ‘well, I’ve got to go’and I walked out of the room because I thought that if there was a raid I was just as guilty as them of what was going on inside, although not to do anything. So from that day I was alone,” he said.

The Last Dance

The Last Dance it is the documentary that chronicles the last season of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls in 1998 and that last December was chosen as the most anticipated by fans of the sport.

Due to the confinement in several countries due to the pandemic of Coronaviruses and the need of new content, Netflix confirmed that the documentary will hit the screens this April 19.

