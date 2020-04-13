NBA player that thumbed its nose at the coronavirus receives death threats after getting the covid-19

Rudy Gobert makes sure however that its the first case she was able to “save thousands and thousands of lives.”

Rudy Gobert, a player for the Utah Jazz of the NBA, says he received death threats after it became known that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Gobert tested positive for covid-19 on the 11th of march, to which the league reacted immediately by suspending the same day the season. Two days before, on march 9, the pivot of the French pooh-poohed on the panic caused by coronavirus: after a press conference Gobert touched the microphones of the journalists who were placed on the table. Once we learned of his illness, the basketball player apologized in their social networks to people who “may have placed you in danger.”

A couple of days ago, Rudy Gobert, pivot #UtahJazz became the funny guy and challenged the #Coronavirus playing all the microphones of the journalists in a press conference.Today it became known that he gave positive.The #NBA suspended the entire season for that.pic.twitter.com/VqnC187SeK — Pablo Lisotto (@plisotto) March 12, 2020

The athlete recovered from the covid-19 on the 27th of march and in their new statements, apologized again, especially by the incident of the microphones.

Despite the threats, the French expected to have given a positive result in other people to take the situation seriously, something that he himself recognizes it was not until he had to deal with it: “I was the one who was the face of all this, and my name was there, I came to a lot of things; but at the same time, I felt happy because probably I was able to save thousands and thousands of lives and protect a lot of people become infected with this virus.”