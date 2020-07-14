NBA star Russell Westbrook’s positive for the coronavirus

Russell Westbrook turned out to be positive for the coronavirus.

The basketball player, a 31-year-old confirmed the news Monday.

“I was tested positive for the COVID-19 before the start of my team in Orlando,” wrote the star of the Houston Rockets in an article on Instagram. “I feel now well, put in quarantine, and I look forward to joining my teammates when I am allowed. Thank you all for your wishes and your constant support. Please take this virus seriously. Just to be sure. Hide-you! #Why not. “

Several celebrities, including Kevin Hart and John legendsent the support of the athlete. The winner of the EGOT, for example, has published a series of émojis the hands of the prayer in the comments section.

The NBA season 2019-2020 is expected to resume on Thursday, 30 July at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The season was initially suspended in march due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

However, all of the players are not going to be back on the field. The player of the Houston Rockets Thabo Sefolosha, for example, has decided not to participate in the restart of the season in Florida.

“After a round trip to Houston, I decided not to play,” said Sefolosha. Swiss Radio And Television. “I do it mainly for my family. “