NBA to re-open their facilities next Friday, may 1

The NBA players will be allowed to return to the training facilities of the teams from the Friday, always and when they have not in their localities government orders in force of confinement by the pandemic coronavirus.

Any training that is done you will have a voluntary character, and is limited to individual sessions, according to a person close to the decision of the league, who spoke Saturday with The Associated Press on condition of remaining anonymous, since you have not disclosed the guidelines of the NBA.

The group practices will not be allowed still.

But as certain states and localities began to relax the restrictions on the movement of people, the NBA decided that it was time to allow players to return to their tennis practices, even on a limited basis.

Georgia and Oklahoma are among the states that have allowed the reopening of some businesses. It is expected that some of the cities of Florida to relax the policy of closure in the next few days, despite the fact that the health authorities warn that some of those provisions would be too hasty.

Some teams operate in cities where the restrictions would remain in place, which would preclude the return to the facility. In these cases, the NBA reported that it will work in the search of “agreements alternative,” said a person aware of the matter.

This measure does not imply that it is imminent resumption of the games. However, the approval for the teams to return to facilities would be a significant step.

ESPN was the first media that gave details of the decision of the NBA.

Many players have recognized that they do not even have access to a basket from the 19th of march, when the league ordered teams to shut down their facilities.

Jimmy Butler sent baskets to their companions of the Miami Heat earlier this month. However, other players in the league say they have not even touched a ball during the paralysis by the health emergency.

This could change now, while there are no indications on when they might resume the collective activities of the teams.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said on several occasions that the league is not expected to have the capacity to decide until sometime in may, in the best of cases, if the campaign could be salvaged.

The NBA interrupted the season on march 11. Ordered the equipment shut down their facilities, eight days after, under the argument that “the situation of the coronavirus evolved quickly” and had to comply with the recommendations of the health experts to contain the spread of the disease COVID-19.

The Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the number of people affected and killed by the coronavirus based on figures of the various governments, reported that the total deaths in the world by this disease broke the sabbath 200,000.

The World Health Organization warned that “there is still no evidence” that the people who have recovered from the virus may not get sick again due to this.