The Need For Speed collection has actually taken one more action far from an annualized launch timetable, revealing that the comply with up to 2015’s reboot video game, Need For Speed, will not be launched up until 2017. Developer Ghost Games revealed the information in an article the other day. Details of what the brand-new video game will certainly include are limited, yet Ghost as well as author Electronic Arts have an abundant profile of automobile styles to pick from.

Download Now