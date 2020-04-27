Neither Messi, nor Cristiano, the best player for Jose Mourinho “is another”

The magazine british Four Four Two named Lionel Messi as the best player in the world in the last 25 years, however, the coach of Tottenham, Jose Mourinho, has another opinion and is not conducive to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is rated as the second-most important for the publication.

The Portuguese said that before Messi and Cristiano is Ronaldo Nazario, with whom he coincided in Barcelona, when the front was 19 years old and he was part of the coaching staff of Bobby Robson.

The strategist of the Spurs argued your response to remember that Ronaldo spent almost three years out of tennis by injuries, by what Messi and Cristiano have taken advantage in terms of time.

“I’ll stick with the other Ronaldo, the ‘Phenomenon’. Cristiano and Leo Messi had the longest runs, remained at the top every day for 15 years. But if we speak strictly of talent and skill, nothing beats the brazilian”said the Portuguese, according to Mundo Deportivo.

“When I was in Barcelona with Bobby RobsonI realized that it was the best player I had ever seen in my life”commented Mourinho.

Ronaldo left the club after the season 1996-97, the only one that wore the colors blue and deep red for after strengthening Inter Milan, which suffered the worst of his injuries 20 years ago.

“The injuries killed a career that could have been even more amazingbut the talent that had the 19-year-old was something incredible”, said Mourinho.

By the way, for Four Four Two, Ronaldo Nazario is the fourth best player in those 25 years. The third place belongs to Zinedine Zidane.