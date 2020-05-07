Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams are they still friends after a leak of private text?

Nene Leakes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Wendy Williams had rekindled their friendship during the summer, but a slip could put an end to it again. The talk show host was interviewing the fan of Housewives, Jerry O’connell, when it was also revealed that Leakes leaving RHOA. Williams revealed the text conversation that is private to the antenna. It gave no context to the text but was just told that the OG of the ATL was leaving the reality tv series.

Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes | Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Prince Williams / WireImage

Leakes went on Twitter to respond to what Williams had said, saying that the private conversation should have remained private. After weeks of speculation, the host Andy Cohen asked her about their friendship.

“Me and Wendy and Marlo [Hampton] went [out] together today, we went shopping and had lunch, darling, ” said Leakes on Watch What Happens Live.

An insider close to the star of RHOA has also revealed that the tragedy had not lasted long and they were able to speak.

“They were able to overcome it fairly quickly and their friendship has not been affected by this. Nene and Wendy have worked hard to rebuild their friendship after years of not talking, and Nene wants to be confident that Wendy will do her no more of this, ” said a source to Hollywood Life.

The insider also said that Leakes is completely different now and that he does not want him.

“Nene is not about the drama nor rancour in her life as she did before,” added the insider. “Despite the fact that she was really angry with Wendy for the way she managed things, she plays a lot with Wendy and she does not keep grudges.”

Wendy Williams involves Nene Leakes in more dramas

Leakes revealed that she was out to lunch with Williams because they were in good terms. When the tv host has spoken of his output with the star of RHOA, a new drama has started. Williams has hinted that she was the object of racial profiling in a luxury department store.

“We have not only made purchases, we went upstairs and had lunch – all of it. We take all three over. And can I tell you something about the security? They treated us as “the hood” as they treat us, ” said Williams. “You can earn what you want, you can do what you want but when you are what you are, you’d better not be surprised at the way people treat you. We were followed as if we were going to do something. “

When Leakes made an appearance in the radio show The Breakfast Club, she was asked about the incident. In contrast to Williams, Leakes has never felt that she was profiled.

“I was there, but I have not seen it as she saw it, I didn’t see it as Marlo has seen,” she said. “I saw the safety, but I just thought that the security was there, I don’t know.”

Leakes said that it is Hampton who has evoked the comment “follow-up”.

“I have the impression that she and Marlo played a little in the store, such as play, laughing,” continued Leakes. “Marlo told me about it, she said:” do you Know that the security has been following us since we arrived? “I did not pay attention and Marlo said: “I think they are just fascinated.”

The next day, Williams went back on his statements saying that she saw no one follow it. It is at the end of their breakfast that Hampton has made reference to safety after they exit the store.