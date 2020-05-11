NeNe Leakes calls Wendy Williams to expose their private conversations live

Wendy Williams dropped a huge bomb on her show this week involving NeNe Leakes … something that she was clearly not supposed to share the antenna.

On Tuesday, the host of talk show made headlines when it was revealed – in an interview with Jerry O’connell – that she received a text message from the star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” simply saying “I resign”.

“I know something about NeNe that all of you will cry, be sad, feel bad for it,” added Williams, an enigmatic, “It carries the weight of a huge thing on his shoulders.”

While Leakes remained silent at the time, his publicist has responded. On Wednesday, NeNe heard the news, tweeting: “private conversations should be left private!” she tweeted. “What are girlfriends if you can’t romp on them this kind of days.”

She has not tagged Williams, but it is clear that that is what it refers to, because it reflects the statement that his representative had left yesterday. “This has been a particularly difficult period of two weeks for Nene, and she spoke with her friend in a private correspondence,” said his publicist to TooFab, “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for the next season.”

Bravo did not comment and Williams has not mentioned at all in the show today.

Fans of NeNe and the fans of RHOA, however, were not exactly sympathetic to Leakes after her tweet. In the responses, many of them have qualified as a hypocrite, because she has remained mic’d for a conversation that Eva Marcille has specifically asked to keep the secret during the season 11.

Leakes is present on RHOA since its inception in 2008. After having played in the first seven seasons she was a guest in the season 8 and jumped to season 9 before his return in season 10.

Season 12 is currently airing on Sundays on Bravo.