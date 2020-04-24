Nene Leakes responds to Wendy Williams’s Shade

Nene Leakes is not one to stay mum. Shortly after that Wendy Williams has omitted the star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta to have “ambushed” with a call, “fishing the most flavorful responded. Although Leakes has not responded directly, many fans have interpreted a cryptic message that she posted on Instagram as a back.

Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams | Charles Sykes / Bravo / photo Bank NBCU via . / Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Why Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams fight?

Williams has returned to her talk show after a brief interruption due to a pandemic of sars coronavirus. The television presenter has spoken of RHOA and recalled an incident with Leakes that occurred on Friday, April 3, last.

“Friday night, I was at home to take care of my own business… my phone rings shortly after 10 o’clock and it’s Nene… I said:” Hi Nene, why cries thou? Why are we on speaker, your house is big enough? What do you do? “Explained Williams. “It [NeNe] I said: “the Girl.” I said: “Yes, Nene,” why speakest thou so loud?” She said: “I am here with all my people…” “

The former radio personality was not happy that Leakes calls at random and puts them on the spot. She said that she didn’t like FaceTime.

“You know that I don’t have a face or time to FaceTime, point,” added Williams. “If I’m not doing this for my own parents in the series, why would I for someone out there. I love NeNe, but she is always a person out there for me! “

Nene Leakes is coming out with a new song and the reunion of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be filmed virtually. This and more on the hot topics of today. pic.twitter.com/axzS2sKWdj

– Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) 6 April 2020

Leakes was broadcast live on Instagram when she called Williams, but the latter was reluctant to be a part of his video.

“Honestly, this is where the ambush comes in. She said: ‘Wendy, look’ – she was in hair and makeup and the wardrobe with all his people – she said: ‘We film and I want you to be on the speaker. said: “No, I’ve done it for you once.” You remember my appearance? Once! I said very clearly, I am not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a little… different… than that of a housewife. I don’t need this kind of attention. “

Nene Leakes claps

After Williams has made the revelation of her talk show, Leakes has posted an encrypted message on Instagram. Although it does not name the tv host, her fans have interpreted this as his response to Williams.

“The lack of respect from the public and the apology private don’t mix,” said Leakes.

It is not quite clear whether Williams may be called after his show to apologize and Leakes was upset because it became public.

On another Instagram Live, the fans wanted Leakes spill the tea on his feud budding with Williams. However, the star of RHOA has put an end to the requests of fans and has closed.

“If you want to ask me about Wendy, please refrain from doing that,” she said to the fans. “I will not answer to any question regarding Wendy’s. I will not answer any questions about Wendy, and for the third time, I will not answer any questions about Wendy. I’m not that kind of friend, I’ve never been the kind of friend, despite what you might think. “

“All the questions I could have, I will send him, I wish that she could do the same”, she added. “I am always faithful, I will always be faithful. I’m not a snitch. I will never be one. I’m not going to build a friendship on social networks. “

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 20 h. AND on Bravo.