Netflix : 10 action movies to see during the containment – Actus Ciné

During the containment, Netflix offers a selection of action movies various enough, of those who multiply the explosions to those that focus on the plot and the conspiracies, and sometimes all at the same time ! Here is a small overview.

6 Underground

Known for the first Bad Boys and the Transformers, Michael Bay directed a new feature film, this time with Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. Six individuals, from the four corners of the world, all the best in their field, were chosen by a leader enigmatical to accomplish an objective and mysterious. With the ease that they know, the writers of Deadpool are used as it should be Ryan Reynolds in phrases of shock and humor. The action is everywhere, all the plans and offers a spectacle like only Michael Bay knows how to offer : explosive !

World War Z

Adapted from the famous novel of Max Brooks, World War Z confronts Brad Pitt at a horde of zombies ready to destroy everything in its path. Worse, this plague is spreading, the number of infected are growing by the day and the government armies are forced to bend under the force of the contaminated. Although the author of the book has disowned the film, World War Z remains a great entertainment and offers images that will mark the spectators, like the well-known, of zombies attacking Jerusalem.

A wedding, a sword, a vengeance ! That is the starting point of the film by Quentin Tarantino, starring Uma Thurman, in one of its roles, the most significant. Gore, violent and unforgiving, the game of the massacre proposed by the director has become one of the classics of the years 2000. Tarantino puts all his lovers of video club of the 70’s and 80’s to provide a sort of medley of nostalgic and enjoyable. He even dared a passage in the animation and uses his film to make a number of tributes via the winks to its spiritual fathers of cinema. The two movies sum.

When George Miller returns to the cinema “live” after 17 years of absence, it is with a real shot of adrenaline. Its Mad Max worn by Tom Hardy defied the laws of the waterfall professional on moving vehicles ! The atmosphere of doom and gloom and cradingue and the absence of special effects to the death gives an authentic look to the film and its action. Miller performs one of the great films of the decade, spectacular, controlled, or even… political, and once more demonstrates his science of editing and framing. Visually flawless.

From the year 2000 and with the success of 60 seconds and then the two films Tomb Raider, Angelina Jolie is associated with action films. For 10 years, it will sequence the roles in the genre, they are tinged thriller (original Sin, Wanted) or in a good mood (Rm. and Mrs. Smith). After a slight digression for work with Clint Eastwood (The Exchange), she turns one last polar end of the decade : Salt. This film marks the farewell to the actress in the genre, after 10 years of good and loyal services. Reversals in Mission: Impossible, action, plot, stunts and battle : a bill for a film that does not lack spice !

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are teaming again after Jack Reacher to offer a new adventure for Ethan Hunt, the fourth since the launch of the saga in 1996. The cascade highlights of this fifth installment is placed at the beginning of the film : Cruise attached to an airplane in the takeoff. From the outset, the tone is set : the pace will be fast-paced and impressive action. We find with pleasure the team of Ethan Hunt with a humorous well-measured, a strong narrative, the usual items and identified of the franchise, as the use of masks… and above all Tom Cruise, unstoppable cinquantenaire is dedicated to provide the show at all costs.

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) helps a young girl being abused by gangsters russians, but in the same time in a hell of a mess. Ready to all to do justice, he will make it clear to all that it was the Equalizer (the Equalizer) and that he is out of retirement… Denzel Washington brings all his charisma to his character, the kind that does not let count. Of fights and shootings, Antoine Fuqua takes a goodly dose of violence under the eyes of the viewer carried away by such know-how, a trademark of the american cinema.

Adaptation of the video game of the same name, Doom sees Dwayne Johnson, Karl Urban and his team go to mars to investigate the appearance of dangerous creatures. If the film does not shine by its staging, it offers a few reversals of situation quite surprising. The sequence where the movie moves to the first-person view, in direct reference to the game which it is derived, has marked the minds of the spectators, and the dedication with which The Rock gives himself to his character, and the application with which he pulls the B. F. G. on the monsters deserve respect.

In 2011, a new director appears and offers a spectacle of action ever seen. The filmmaker, Gareth Evans turns a true slap : The Raid, a pure concentrate of brutal action in tense flow. Let it be said : the film is very violent and dares disproportion in pushing further each time the boundaries of the credible, leaving the viewer in awe. It should be noted that the film stars Iko Uwais, practitioner of pencak silat, a martial art of indonesia, that Evans had already been turning in his second feature fiction film released in 2009 : Merantau. Uwais is revealed by The Raid, from which you emerge exhausted, full of close-combat and gun -fortunately fictional – for a good time.

It is the saga of an action and the visual style has influenced most of the other action films of the 2000s. With The Memory in the skin and its sequels, the director Doug Liman and then Paul Greengrass have laid the foundations of an action nerve and a camera responsive and closer to the fight. These thrillers have in common to build on the paranoia collective and plot twists to be effective, and changed forever the image of Matt Damon, making it one of the faces of the action of american cinema. Netflix welcomes the original trilogy and the spin-off Jason Bourne: legacy.

