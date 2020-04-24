Netflix: 10 films and documentaries to see during the quarantine

The situation is unprecedented for all the world, and we all have concerns different. But for many, one question that remains is : what are we going to deal if we can’t get out of our home ?

Here is a list of 10 movies and documentaries available on Netflix that you can watch to take a mental break from the dystopia surrounding and can be scratched a few lines of your list of “films to see”.

Marriage strory

If you have not seen it yet or if you are looking for the right time in weeks, it is now! In this hard-hitting film, and the real Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a married couple. It follows the steps of their separation, exhausting, heart-wrenching and realistic.

I lost my body

In Paris, Naoufel falls in love with Gabrielle. A little further into the town, the severed hand of a young man escapes from a dissection room, determined to find his body. Then begins a run breakneck through the city, strewn with obstacles and memories of her life up to the terrible accident. Then it is the encounter with Gabrielle.

Okja

A film Bong Joon Hothe director of Parasite.

For ten years, the idyllic, the young Mija is busy tirelessly to Okja, a huge animal with a big heart, which she has kept company in the midst of the mountains of South Korea. The situation changes when a family-owned company capture Okja and carries the animal up to New York, where Theucy Mirando, director narcissistic and self-centered of the company, has big plans for the dear friend of the girl.

Isle of dogs

Due to an outbreak of influenza canine, the mayor of Megasaki orders the quarantine of all dogs in the city, sent on an island which then became the Isle of Dogs. The young Atari, 12 years old, steals a plane and went to the island to find his faithful companion, Spots. Helped by a band of five fearless dogs, and endearing, he discovers a conspiracy that threatens the city. A small nugget signed Wes Anderson.



Bikram

This documentary chronicles the rise and fall of the founder of the world empire of hot yoga, Bikram Choudhury, whose reputation suffers from accusations troubling.

The earth at night

A documentary series on the nature of british made for Netflix. The series is narrated by Samira Wiley and produced by Plimsoll Productions. The series follows animals that are active during the night using camera technology to low brightness state of the art.

The Irishman

Frank Sheeran is a former soldier of the Second world War became a swindler and killer. Through her character we discover the world of organized crime in the America of the post-war period. The film tells the story of the disappearance of the legendary trade union leader Jimmy Hoffa, who remains one of the mysteras unfathomable history of United States.

Minimalism

The director Matt Avella following the minimalist Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus on the roads of the United States while they go from conference to conference for the promotion of their book,

The documentary is interspersed with testimonials of people who have decided to change their definition of success and live with less.

Jumanji

Just to revert to your childhood for an hour and a half. You have the choice between the old Jumanji with Robin Williams and the new with Dwayne Johnson

.

Marathon Avengers

Let’s not forget that the entire series Avengers is available on Netflix. More precisely, all movies Marvel that complete the huge arc of a narrative that is completed there is little with Endgame. The Iron Man, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy etc., are also at your fingertips. It is an experience quite different from watching them in order if you have never tried. In fact, even if the films are released fairly spread out, nothing prevents you to follow the narrative unfolding of the Avengers starting with the Iron Man.