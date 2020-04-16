Netflix : 10 movies that make you want to sing and dance during the containment – Actus Ciné

At the time of this confinement that is unprecedented, and history of wiggle in the living room, AlloCiné offers you 10 movies from “Footloose” to The Indian Family to see on Netflix that make you want to sing and dance. There’s something for all tastes !

The catalog of the platform may change, as certain contents offered in this article may no longer be available at the time of your reading. Thank you for your understanding.

Footloose (2011)

From 10 years

No, it is not the movie of 1984 with Kevin Bacon but the remake was released in 2011, with Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough and Dennis Quaid, who started from the same premise : the hero arrives in a town and is confronted with the moral conceptions of the community, which prevents people from dancing. The soundtrack of this musical comedy is decidedly country, with the resumption of the title track Footloose Kenny Loggins by Blake Shelton. What give wanted to put his cowboy, his cowboy hat, and do a few dance steps into his room, following the choreography of the film. The final scene in the barn is full of winks to the first “Footloose”.

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing is a film of the 80s that has marked the history of cinema with its replicas cults, its worn iconic (that we all tried to do at least once), and its securities unforgettable. The Time of my life has also won several awards : a Grammy, a Golden Globe and the Oscar for best song.

Save The Last Dance (2001)

This romantic comedy released in 2001, shows us how dance can be liberating. Julia Stiles plays a ballet dancer in the future, after the death of his mother, and a hearing is missed at Julliard, finds herself at the home of his father in Chicago. It is there that she will discover a whole new culture, and especially hip-hop. With its original soundtrack successful (Fredro Starr, Donell Jones, Q-Tip…) and sets, Save The Last Dance, we offer a successful dive into the inner-city america between traffic and settlements of account.

Annie (2014)

From 10 years

The little orphan Annie is offered a facelift in 2014, in this remake worn by Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz and Quvenzhané Wallis. This latest, discovery in Beasts of The southern wild, willing his features to the mischievous little girl who sings and dances to pass the time. She is then greeted by a business man and a candidate in the municipal elections, to improve his image. Annie is a film that is optimistic, that will give you the smile in this confinement period !

The Indian Family (2001)

This film 3h30 brings together the biggest stars of indian cinema around a story of family, love and acceptance. There are Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and even Kajol. A must-see for anyone who wants to learn cinema bollywood. The dances and songs (such as Bole Chudiyan, You Are My Soniyaand Yeh Ladka Hai Allah) of The Indian Family, will make you travel.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

When we speak of movies that make you want to sing and dance, one immediately thinks of Mamma Mia, the musical comedy that takes the greatest songs of the group ABBA. Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, or even Pierce Brosnan take us under the sun in Greek Kalokairi to live a crazy adventure, feel-good, kitschy, and invigorating. So get your microphones !

Trolls (2016)

From the age of 6

In this new iteration of the Trolls produced by Dreamworks, the singers Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick / Louane and M Pokora in a French version, who perform original songs. An animated film colorful, and delusional who sees his characters from on a rescue mission, under the sign of the good mood and the music. You can hear the tube leading to Timberlake Can’t stop the feelingthat will make you want to shimmy on the runway of your living room.

Les Misérables (2013)

If you’re the kind of musicals in the former, The Wretched is for you. If not, go your way. This adaptation US of the play of Broadway, itself derived from the work lighthouse of Victor Hugo, immerses us in the France of the 19th century through the history of the resilient Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) and love transits Colette (Amanda Seyfried) and Marius (Eddie Redmayne). The film has allowed Anne Hathaway to win the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for her role of Fantine, whose interpretation of the song I dreamed a dream, has marked the spirits.

Pup Star – world tour (2018)

From the age of 6

There’s something for every taste in this selection and we think even to children. If you want to make them watch something other than Pat Patrol and Peppa Pig, Pup Star is made for them ! In this film for all the family, dogs participate in a grand singing contest of the type The Voice ! The musical level, all countries are represented !

Been so long (2018)

Michaela Coel (Black Mirror, Chewing Gum), plays in this romantic comedy as a single mother who falls under the spell of a beautiful stranger with a heavy past. Been so long, is interspersed by episodes music sometimes interpreted by the hero, sometimes by the secondary actors, which include a certain George MacKay (1917).

