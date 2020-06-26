Netflix : 10 nuggets of movies that you should not miss according to the viewers – Actus Ciné

You don’t know what to watch on Netflix ? AlloCiné suggest 10 films that went unnoticed, but widely acclaimed by the viewers to discover on the platform.

The catalog of the platform may change, as certain contents offered in this article may not be available at the time of your reading. Thank you for your understanding. Note of caution : only films that are between 100 and 600 votes have been taken into account in this top.

The guy that dompta le vent (2019)

Against all odds, a young man from Malawi, 13 years ago invented an ingenious system to save his family and his people from hunger. In 2019, the actor Chiwetel Ejiofor was for the first time behind the camera with The guy who dompta the wind, a drama inspired by an adaptation of a real story, that of inventor, William Kamkwamba who is associated with his exploits in his autobiography bestseller of the same name. Running in this occasion, the young Maxwell Simba and the French Aïssa Maïga.

Dayu haitang (2018)

Inspired by the ancient book, the taoist Zhuangzi, Dayu haitang (or Big Fish & Begonia) is a spirited tale of chinese love and faith. In development since 2004, the film tells the story of Chun, a heavenly being sent to the human world in the form of a dolphin to perform their ritual of passage to adulthood. Kun, a human being, saves his life, but then you lose. With the help of his friend Qiu, she tries to revive the spirit of Kun to thank him for having saved her. Well received by critics, praising in particular the quality of its animation, the film blends poetry, fantasy and folklore in a unique environment, something to get carried away by this whirlwind of emotions and surprises.

Mirage (2018)

Projected in the past due to a rupture in the space-time continuum, Vera saves the life of a young boy, but then loses his daughter. The va-t-elle ? This Spanish film by Oriol Paulo is worn by Adriana Ugarte, the young Juliet of Almodóvar. Mirage is a thriller tinged with fantasy-fly thanks to its history. In the casting, there’s also Alvaro is Dead, the Master of The House of Paper ” and “Chino” Darín, wizard of the city of Ursula Corbero, alias Tokyo, in the same series in Spanish.

First they killed my father (2017)

First they killed my father, or the true story of the american activist of cambodia loung Ung, who survived the atrocities of the Khmer rouge regime. Latest achievement of Angelina Jolie, this film was particularly important for the actress : her son Maddox, whom she adopted, is of cambodian origin. The young man is also credited as co-producer of the film, and attended the filming. More than 500 local they have also worked on the project and with its 24-million budget, but that, in 2017, the largest of the film has been filmed there.

The Choice (2016)

Neighbors in a small coastal town, Travis Parker and Gabby Holland, become lovers. But the life is put to the test… The Choice is the 11th novel by Nicholas Sparks has been adapted for the cinema (never forget, Dear John, The last song…). This romantic comedy is worn by Teresa Palmer and Benjamin Walker. It is also found in a supporting role to Tom Welling (Smallville), Maggie Grace (Twilight) and Alexandra Daddario (Percy Jackson).

The brain on fire (2018)

The suffering of a mysterious disease that eats from the trash, a young journalist who seeks to understand what happens to him, while fighting the psychosis, catatonia, and amnesia. In 2012, Susannah Cahalan published his memoirs, which recounts the nightmare that she has lived struggling against a rare disease that has made him pass for an insane person with his family. A few years later, an adaptation titled Brain on Fire sees the light of day : is Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) that is chosen to take the main role. Charlize Theron operates as a producer.

Tallulah (2016)

A young woman without roots, a little bit of your mother’s rich and careless and pass the baby as their own, through a desire to protect it. This decision connects and transforms the lives of three very different women. First feature film from the writer of Orange Is The New Black, Sian Heder, Tallulah is derived from his own short film, Mother, inspired by her experience of babysitting for the guests of the hotel. The film marks the third collaboration between Allison Janney and Ellen Page, who are 8 years after being given the replication in Juno, and who had also crossed in the drama Touchy Feely, which was released in 2013. Presented at the Sundance film festival in the year 2016, Tallulah has received very good reviews, praising especially the services of two interpreters.

Handsome Devil (2016)

That came directly from Ireland, this dramatic comedy follows Ned, a young lover of the music sent to a boarding school. Unexpectedly, it binds friendship with the star player of the school, the one who swears by the sport of rugby. A friendship that will not be to the liking of your entourage. Led by a duo of strangers, Fionn O’shea and Nicholas Galitzin, Handsome Devil tells the story of how the encounters may lead to a challenge and have a considerable impact on the existence. In the narrative of the transition to adulthood, the film touches on the topic of homosexuality in a context of strong social pressure. To do this, he has received many awards, including 3 awards at the Festival LGBT FilmOut San Diego. Also in the credits, Andrew Scott, unpayable Moriarty in Sherlock and “hot priest” in Fleabag, is a professor of English who will lead the two heroes to express who they really are.

Mudbound (2017)

Mudbound follows the family McAllan, just landed in the city of Memphis, in which she discovers the hard life of the farmers in the Mississippi. Despite the large dreams of Henry, his wife Laura struggle to keep the faith in her husband and his business in decline. During this time, Hap and Florence Jackson, the farmers from generation to generation, and work tirelessly to build your own dream, despite the societal barriers they face. Third making of Dee Rees, this historical drama is the first film from Netflix have been nominated for academy awards (in four categories).

22 July (2018)

The July 22, 2011, the neo-nazi Anders Behring Breivik time of great violence in the most violent attack in the history of Norway. An event difficult still fresh in the memory transcribed for Netflix by Paul Greengrass, who has already proven to have success in the genre of “reproduction of a historical drama” with Flight 93, and Captain Phillips. In a first time, the director sets the scene of the tragedy with an unprecedented realism and a brutal cold that can not leave anyone indifferent. The second part of the film puts in parallel the impact of the terrorist attack on the life of a survivor and the trial of the terrorists. A reconstruction of the painful, a side, a coldness disarming the other. Two stories compelling, proving once again that the unity will triumph always criminal intimidation.

