Netflix : 3 films to see to aerate the spirit

You have viewed the Casa de Papel in less than 24 hours and you’re already frustrated ? Don’t panic, in this confinement period, you will not miss new developments. The catalog Netflix is full of movies and series of all genres and for all tastes. Necessarily, the platform explodes in the moment and also offers a variety of entertainment, documentaries and cartoons. So for all those who wish to get empty the head, between laughter and tears, here are our 3 favourites that are sure to please you.

Marriage Story

Released in December 2019, this film from Noah Baumbach has allowed her heroine, Scarlett Johansson, snag the Oscar for Best Actress. The story revolves around the divorce of Nicole and Charlie (Adam Driver), an actress, the other a stage director in the theatre. The Parents of a little boy of 5 years, they have long loved each other, but after 15 years of marriage, the romance is coming to its end in spite of the great affection which they still bear. And the battle promises to be long and grueling. Sadness, bitterness, nostalgia, and love permeate every moment of this film is dazzling and a deep sensitivity. Inspired by the cult movie ” Kramer vs. Kramer “, this film is both funny, intense and poignant. Between scenes of family reunions and the war of the lawyers, the director has brilliantly dealt with the intricacies of divorce, oscillating between conflict and the difficulty of keeping a relationship seine between the ex-partners.

7. Kogustaki Mucize

Everyone is talking about. In addition to being considered the film the most moving of the year, it has earned its place in the head of the top 10 movies of the most popular on Netflix. Released at the cinema in October 2019, drama Turkish (only visible in VO subtitled), directed by Mehmet Ada Öztekin, was unanimous with all users of the internet. But where is such a craze ? Because it combines all the ingredients : fatherly love, happiness, humor, disappointment, suffering, separation, murder, social injustice…The story focuses on the relationship incredibly touching between Mehmet, a father disabled and her daughter Ova. Unjustly accused of the murder of a child and threatened with death by hanging, and he rots in prison away from his grand-mother and her daughter. Although it is surrounded of prisoners compassionate and caring, he dreams to find her daughter and take her in his arms. And, as much as him, viewers cling to this hope. Necessarily very moving, this masterpiece of a multi-generational, relationships is now seen as a true life lesson. And as much as to say that even the most insensitive will have the weapon to the eye. After a resounding success in Turkey, where the film was made more than 5 million entries, it has triggered a tsunami of positive feedback on social networks. Magical and intense, it takes us squarely to the guts and it is in suspense until the end. Prepare your tissue box !

Isn t it romantic

Go now let’s turn to a more fresh and light, with this tasty film top colors signed Todd Strauss-Schulson and also released last year. Thumbing his nose at the romance of the rose water, this comedy offers a true moment of relaxation and a good laugh. Breaking the codes of the myth of the perfect woman, this film is well-crafted is the stage for a true cast of charming, with the bubbly Rebel Wilson, the handsome Liam Hemsworth, the benevolent Adam DeVine and sexy Priyanka Chopra. The story focuses on the architect new-york-Natalie, hostile to every form of romanticism. Totally knocked out after having been the victim of an assault, she discovers in regaining consciousness that his life is not at all the same. Everything around it has changed, from his apartment to his office, passing by his colleagues and the gaze on it the men. All of a sudden, the pungent and sarcastic Natalie finds herself propelled (and stuck !) in the universe candy pink, a comedy sentimental and it is a real nightmare. His New York-stinky and aggressive, suddenly turned into a Disneyland clean and colorful. And she now looks like a Barbie in modern times. But she will discover quickly that his convictions were not so strong : she no longer believed in love ends up having a different philosophy of life…A movie funny, refreshing and girly wish !