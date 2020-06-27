Netflix : 3 owls sets ambitious and challenging to see this weekend





You can expect to, now is there… I’ve called the selection of Netflix this weekend. This week again, is not huge blockbusters as Strange Things, or even a series known and acclaimed by the majority of the fans. Not to programs unknown to the battalion, but of very good series (a bit less) about them.

Designated Survivor, The border or Orphan Black… three good content from the catalog of the platform streaming (SVoD) that should not disappoint you if you decide to throw in their viewing. Here’s why.

What a very good series to discover on Netflix this weekend ?

A political series of good invoice : the Designated Survivor 7.5 /10

In summary

Tom Kirkman is the secretary of housing and urban development of the united States of America. A member of the “government” of the country of Uncle Sam, but not the most important. A cursed day, a terrorist attack kills the President and to all of the following in the hierarchical order. Against all odds, Kirkman is driven by the acting President.

Not at all prepared, therefore, he must spend with women and children in the White House, where new tests await you. The world is now hanging from his lips and he will try to prove worthy of his new position.

The opinion of the editorial

Designated Survivor it is a thriller the policy of quality, not at the level ofHouse of Cards without a doubt, but the series will continue to accrue to his pin of the game. The initial idea is quite good, this is not the most original, but it has the merit of highlighting. Here, the hero has no political ambition overflowing, on the contrary.

He only wanted to continue with his life of the minister “secondary”, not to become President of the united States of a day for the next day. A position that, according to reports, never planned to. There was the potential, therefore, and many roads to explore, to make Designated Survivor a very good series.

In general, is quite successful. Betrayals, cheap shots, bassesses… the “jungle of politics” in which Kirkman is fighting is quite cleverly portrayed. The twists are happening and are capable of keeping you in suspense, even if they are rather expected sometimes. The stage is quite well written, but the narrative does not escape no more than a couple of facilities.

The whole is often a lack of credibility, but the episodes are linked, when the same property. In the role of Tom Kirkman, Kiefer Sutherland makes a good copy, and embodies the different facets of this man’s honesty and integrity. Surrounded by sharks, denotes and swim in the muddy water from the beginning to the end. However, the rest of the cast barely keep up and some services are less successful.

It is a pity, Designated Survivor becomes sometimes even cartoonish because it sounds hollow. However, the show is still good and that it would be a mistake not to give him his chance.

Watch the trailer for season 1 of the series :

A friendly adventure series : the Border 7.2 /10

In summary

North america at the turn of the century Xviii. In the corner of the cooling of the continent, Declan Harp, half-irish, half-aboriginal, fought to break the monopoly of the Company of Hudson Bay in the fur trade. The out-of-the-law wants to have his cake and do not allow anyone to dictate the rules of the game.

The opinion of the editorial

Let us say at once, The border it is not the series of the century. On the other hand, it is a good entertainment, a program is not taken of the head, perfect for a weekend visit. The topic is very interesting, and this region of the world, at this moment, is not a territory often explored by the television series. Promising on paper, so even if you do not expect something extraordinary.

Finally, it is full of good will and good ideas. The problem is that this potential is not always well exploited. The sets, the costumes, the atmosphere, and leave a very good impression. We’re going to quickly take the game, is to feel the efforts to recreate quite faithfully the time. The stage, the interpretation of the actors, the achievement, are more behind.

This is not disastrous, far from it. But we could still have hoped for better. Fortunately, some of the characters still have of the assistance, including Declan Harp, played by Jason Momoa. Under his brutality, and his determination, and his harsh ways, there is in fact a character more complex than it appears. So much the better. This gives you a bit of background for a series that seemed to be missing here.

Doubtful in the beginning, she ended up hooking, and often even enjoy The border. If you hesitate (this is understandable), it is said that the show this is far from being throw away and that this does not cost much to see a handful of episodes.

Here is the trailer the first season of this interesting series :

A very good and surprising thriller : Orphan Black 8.3 /10

In summary

Sarah Manning, an orphan, a thief, and sans-le-sou, is the unfortunate witness to the suicide of a woman. But the door-crasher does not lose the north. Surprisingly, the deceased looks like him a lot and so he decides to steal his identity. What she doesn’t know, is that she is going to be in the center of a conspiracy that she is far from suspecting the extent. No luck, it is part of a constellation of clones. A murderer is in their kits and you want to delete them one by one.

The opinion of the editorial

Finally, a good surprise. Orphan Black series is the most successful of this selection, without possible conflict. We’re trapped in the plot of the first episodes, with a strong desire to see the result. This is not an original loco, but all the same. All series that do not interfere with the cloning, identity theft and harassment without mercy. Orphan Black manages to stand out with a scenario that denotes, even if your place is quite classic.

Everything that rises in power over the episodes and seasons. This, Orphan Black due in large part to its lead actress, Tatiana Maslany. In a number of registers, of various styles, various costumes, she embodies all of the clones. A performance of the highest caliber that should be taken into account as you come out with honors. Otherwise, the suspense and the twists are not lacking.

Often, Orphan Black pass to surprise and make us go off the beaten track. Many positive points that make the series a safe bet. Of agreement, the show is running out of steam at the times and in all seasons are not created equal. That will be primarily of interest to teenagers. This does not prevent him from being of very good quality and is highly recommended for viewing on Netflix.