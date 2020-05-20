Netflix : 5 comedies trash to see if you liked The Wrong Missy – Actus Ciné

You liked The Wrong Missy ? Here are 5 comedies trash to see or review it on Netflix, SuperGrave to American Pie, passing by Sausage Party.

American Pie (1999)

Essential film of the 90s, American Pie is THE comedy trash par excellence. Narrative-learning about a group of high school students obsessed with the idea of losing their virginity before entering college, the film Paul and Chris Weitz goes on the funny situations of this band of friends awkward. From the beginning of the project, the screenwriter Adam Herz had set the tone for the sell to producers by entitling his script : “A comedy about sex for teens even without a title that can be achieved for less than $ 10 million, most would probably hate it, but you will probably like“. A pioneer of the teen movie trash, the feature film gained popularity thanks to its scenes of worship, in particular that of the apple pie, and has, in particular, popularized the term “MILF” through the character of the mother of Stifler. American Pie has especially revealed the talents of young actors : Alyson Hannigan, Jason Biggs, John Cho, or Natasha Lyonne.

Sausage Party (2016)

Born in the head of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Jonah Hill, Sausage Party is a delirium of food you don’t come out unscathed. Performed by Conrad Vernon (Madagascar 3) and Greg Tiernan (The Addams Family), this comedy animated follows the adventures of a sausage in search of his origins. A pitch delirious for a film no less delusional that mixes political discourse corrosive, references of all kinds, and jokes, culinary, tasty, sprinkled with the humor of the tape to Judd Apatow. Lively with high-quality unsung Nitrogen Studios, Sausage Party is full of ideas to each plan and multiply the surprises, until its final indescribable but unforgettable. Both malaisant and hilarious, it will make the more prudish in PLS and will fall out of their seats to all the others. One thing is for sure : after viewing the film, you will not see your food in the same way.

SuperGrave (2007)

There has been American Pie for the teens of the 90’s and SuperGrave to those of the 2000s. With its tagline “We want the ass !“the tone is set : this comedy from Greg Mottola (Paul) tells the adventures of three high school loser obsessed with girls. Replica worship, jokes, schoolboy, vulgarity… the film offers a dive realistic and sincere in this pivotal period of life. And for good reason, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (them again !) have written the scenario as they were 13 years old. For adulescents or to the nostalgic years of high school, SuperGrave is worn by a trio of manned, powered from the rank of stars : Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The film also marks the first steps in the cinema of the future oscar winner Emma Stone.

Ali G (2002)

Before acquiring a worldwide reputation with Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen adapted in 2002 the adventures of his character of Ali G, born in the series satirical Da Ali G Show on Channel 4. Rapper stereotyped bright and coarse, Ali G lives a daily life peaceful in her small English town, surrounded by his grand-mother, his girlfriend and his dog 2Pac. Until the day when he learned that the recreation centre where he teaches children “the attitude of Ali G”, is about to close. Agreeing to represent the young people in the political arena, it updates a scandal that undercut his opponent and is soon elected to be a member… the humor of The film rests fully on the main character, a summit of flamboyance, obsessed, sexual and consumer of illicit substances. It should be noted that the feature-length film Mark Mylod (Shameless), it may seem delusional and lightweight, possesses among its ditribution two actors prestigious : Michael Gambon (Dumbledore in Harry Potter) and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones). Big fans of the character on television, they did not hesitate one second to launch into this adventure rather far from their usual range.

South Park the movie (1999)

Monument television of the 90s that has rocked an entire generation, the series South Park has had its adaptation on the big screen in 1999. There are dirty kids Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman, back to the origin of a cataclysm. Having managed to attend the screening of a canadian film banned at least eighteen years of age, they have only one idea in mind : to transmit their knowledge, their girlfriends and buddies green with envy. Soon the teachers are powerless in the face of the anarchy sets in. Alerted, the mothers unite and that their offspring will calm down, but by their expeditious methods cause the war between the canadian government and the White House. Still as trashy and politically incorrect, Trey Parker and gives their heart to push even further the limits and create scenes to instantly worship. We think of the musical number improbable and hilarious entitled “Uncle Fucka“the duo pétomane Terrance and Phillip, not to put in all the ears.