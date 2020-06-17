Netflix : 5 documentaries to see on the platform to be an expert in geography – Actus Ciné

More than a couple of days before the dice are thrown for many high school students. For this last straight line, AlloCiné offers a selection of documentaries to see on the platform of Netflix to hone their concepts in geography.

EXPEDITION TO HAPPINESS (2017)

From the age of 7

The German filmmaker Felix Starck and his girlfriend, musician Selima Taibi said Mogli, accompanied by his dog, Rudy, walking through the vast spaces of a continent without end in search of the meaning of his life. The two iconoclasts found themselves in the same desire ; to discover the world. Aboard a bus typically american remodeled home on wheels, we embark on the discovery of America. The destination is to go to the stop of your journey earlier than planned. Expedition of the Happiness lasts also in the North America and starts off strong, with Niagara falls. Unlike the newspapers filmed in the present, the authors offer an important place to the various landscapes of the spatial component of the united states of america (deserts, lakes, mountains…), and not only for the interviews in the close-up of front of the camera itself. The two directors know how to put again in order the better to sublimate your road trip.

THE WAY OF The ANACONDA (2019)

From the age of 7

In the more remote parts of the Amazon, a writer, and his friend, the anthropologist meet with communities that are resisting change for centuries. Through the prism of archival images and footage of the current, The Path of the anaconda Alessandro Angulo is interested in the indigenous peoples who live in the heart of South America. In the following, literally, the two main witnesses, the author of the film manages to immerse the viewer within these groups. The aerial scenes are reminiscent of how the amazon rainforest is the green lung of the planet. The film is intended to be a celebration of the life and nature the more necessary, after the disastrous forest fires of the past year.

EVADERS (2018)

From the age of 7

Strange. Sublime. Difficult-to-achieve. Young girls, shot a film, but an old man will take ownership of their work. One of these teens is the director of the Evaders, Sandi Tan. This film is experimental evidence of the plans is a manifesto for the bold and the creative effervescence of youth. From archive images of Singapore in the decade of 1980, the director focuses on the development of the country through the directorate of urban development. Like many countries in asia, in the mid-1980s until the mid-1990s has been a success for the economy of Singapore is one of the richest regions in the world. Evaders it is a road trip with many plans on the road – nostalgic whose photograph is reminiscent of chinese cinema in its glory days.

VIRUNGA (2014)

Since the age of 13

Virunga Orlando Von Einsiedel is at the heart of the african continent, more specifically in the Congo. In the Face of the rebels, smugglers, to the oil companies, the mountain gorilla has only one defender : the forest ranger. After a historical introduction, necessary to understand the feverish countries (and more broadly the history of Africa), the author is with those who take care of these monkeys. These animals are in fact threatened by the cruelty and greed of humans. The plans are likely to offend the sensitivity of some viewers. Known for its commitment to the preservation of the planet, Leonardo DiCaprio has been an officer here as an executive producer.

WINTER IN THE FIRE : TO UKRAINE IN ITS FIGHT FOR FREEDOM (2015)

From the age of 16 years

2014. The Ukrainian government wants to suppress the demonstrations with a commercial agreement. The result : a revolution. The movie Evgeny Afineevsky back in the first moments of the revolution of Maïdan, is in the centre of events. The director has the advantage of being absolute, or even shocking, and some plans are not recommended for a public, non-notified. Winter in the Fire : to Ukraine in its Fight For Freedom turns out to be a movie punch. He was appointed to the Oscar for the best documentary in the year 2015. Despite the controversy surrounding it (symbols of the neo-nazis, has been used by far-right demonstrators are filmed, but the director does not comment on the use of these emblems, the film remains important to see. The case of ukraine is interesting, due to the civil war – that is still playing today – between the pro-europeans and pro-russians will lead to a new delimitation of the territory of ukraine and calls on the luck of the ex-soviet states : between those who are integrated in the european Union and those who are left behind, because the internal policy is too unstable.

