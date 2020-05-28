Netflix : 5 films to advance must-see available on the platform, Actus Ciné

Here are 5 very good looking films available on Netflix, to discover, to Nolan the Wachowski, 5 science-fiction universe completely different.

DR

Okja (2017)

For ten years, the young Mija is busy tirelessly to Okja, a huge animal with a big heart, which she has kept company in the midst of the mountains of South Korea. When a multinational capture Okja, the little girl starts out on a real rescue mission. Fable anti-capitalist and antispéciste of Bong Joon-Ho, crowned with the Palme d’or in 2019 for Parasite, Okja is a film of anticipation, modern and formally flamboyant. Worn by a myriad of excellent actors (the young, Seo-Hyun Ahn in the lead, surrounded by Tilda Swinton always a perfect big bad, Paul Dano, but it’s also a Jake Gyllenhaal in great shape), the film also shines thanks to the special effects of very beautiful invoice. We let ourselves get carried away with pleasure in this adventure sometimes cruel and harsh, which is not without evoking the SF of Spielberg and you get out of it upset.

Anon (2018)

In a future world, close to the totalitarianismwhere bionic implants advanced mean that all people are subject to a stream of visual continuous data they call ” the eye of the mind “, the inspector Sal Frieland, embodied by the excellent Clive Owen, is faced with a series of horrific murders committed by a criminal who hacke “l’eye“of his victims, so the police are unable to identify it. In the course of its investigation, Frieland meet a woman without an identity established by Amanda Seyfried, that seems to be able to escape the system. With Anon, Andrew Niccol sign a film of SF is brutal and complex that often flirts with the thriller and film noir, which transports us with success in a cold universe and governed by the digital. The director of Gattaca proves that he has lost none of its superb and confirms that he remains a great director of science fiction.

The Matrix (1999)

Thomas Anderson, a computer scientist known in the world of hacking under the pseudonym of Neo discovers that the world he lives in is only a virtual universe in which human beings are kept oblivious and under control. Then, he is contacted by Morpheus, who believes that he is the chosen one that can liberate human beings from the yoke of machines and take control of the Matrix. Released in 1999, the first part of the uneven Matrix trilogy with Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne instantly became cult. Cardboard box-office, it is considered today as one of the masterpieces of the SF. Thee film of the Wachowski’s revolutionary by many aspects : summoning several film genres, filmmakers were required in a masters in inventing a new form of staging and performing fight scenes are among the most beautiful in all of western cinema.

Inception (2010)

Dom Cobb is a specialist in the art dangerous of the extraction : it appropriates the secrets buried deep in the subconscious mind of his victims while they dream. He is also a fugitive tracked down in the world, who has lost everything dear to him. However, a final mission could allow him to reunite with his family, provided to accomplish the impossible : the inception. Surrounded by the best, he will have to implant an idea in the mind of its target. Inception brings together a cast of the highest caliber consisting of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Michael Caine, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cillian Murphy. Thanks to a complex scenario perfectly orchestrated, visual effects are breathtaking and the soundtrack intense and heady Hans Zimmer, it remains far and away the best film of Christopher Nolan, and can be seen time and time again without moderation.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

In the near future, hordes of aliens fought a fierce battle against the Earth and now seem invincible : no army in the world has managed to overcome them. Commander William Cage (Tom Cruise in a role), who has never fought in his life, is sent without any explanation in what looks like a suicide mission. In the space of a few minutes, it dies and finds himself projected into a time loop, doomed to relive the same fight and die again indefinitely. Directed by Loug Liman (The Memory in the skin), Edge of Tomorrow is an excellent genre film, which is a cunning blend of SF and pure action. The alchmie between Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt works perfectly, the visual world is stunning, the fight scenes effective and all very well paced. A success.

How to find the film or series for you ? Check out the score of affinities of AlloCiné

All movies to see in MAY on NETFLIX

Check out the list of best movies to see on Netflix