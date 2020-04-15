Netflix : 5 films to see streaming if you liked “Koğuştaki Mucize”

With “Koğuştaki Mucize”, Netflix got it right. A few weeks after it was put online, this Turkish film has been the buzz on social networks. And has been paid well over a tear. If this was your case, these five feature-length films will not leave you insensitive.

#1 A Wonderful Story Time James Marsh

Stefen Hawkings is certainly the modern scientist most known in the world. And his life has inspired many stories. It must be said that it was not idyllic, as the doctors have discovered an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at the age of twenty years. A Wonderful History of Time sheds light on her amazing story of love with Jane Wilde. In the main roles : Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, who has received several prestigious awards, like the Oscar for best actor for his interpretation of Stefen Hawkings.

#2 All of our perfect days Brett Haley

Love can heal all wounds ? This is the question that deals with accuracy All of our perfect days, an original Netflix release in February 2020 on the platform. An adaptation larmoyante of the best-selling book of the same name by Jennifer Niven tells the story of the romance of two teens broken.e.s, incarnate.e.s here by Elle Fanning and Justice Smith, who are trying to heal together. A tip : get out the tissues, you’re not going to remain marble.

#3 Headwinds of Jalil Lespert

The life of Paul toggle when his wife disappears. He has to relearn to live with his doubts and his questions. To avoid on-the-spot, he decided to settle in Saint-Malo with his two children. But by giving it a new chance, it is facing new obstacles. A family drama casting five star – Benoît Magimel, Antoine Duléry, Isabelle Carré, Ramzy Bedia and Audrey Tautou-who is crying in the first few minutes

#4 My soul sister Stephanie Laing

The catalog of Netflix is chock full of the dramas of romantic. And at the same time, what could be sadder than a love story that ends badly ? My soul sister tells the story of the love story of Abbie and Sam, love has always been, who see their lives all change when Abbie falls seriously ill. The storyline is not very original, but it is the ideal film if you need to cry a good shot.

#5 Hidden beauty David Frankel

If the career of Will Smith chock-full of action movies, the actor is no less good in roles more dramatic. It has been proved in Seven livesin In search of happiness and, more recently, in Hidden beauty of David Frankel. A film about bereavement to parenting that has earned him a nomination at the Oscars and in which he gives a reply to Kate Winslet and Keira Knightley.