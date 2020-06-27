Netflix : 5 movies of zombies to see in the platform, the Actus Ciné

The famous Welcome to Zombieland, the discrete Load, by way of the hit film World War Z : check out the five zombie movies to watch on Netflix.

WORLD WAR Z (2013)

World war Z is an adaptation of the homonymous novel of the writer and writer for the american Max Brooks, is particularly active in the pop culture zombie. Directed by Marc Forster five years after the success of his first feature film, Quantum of Solace, the film focuses on one of the many protagonists of the book of origin : Gerry Lane. This ex-United Nations investigator, brilliantly played by Brad Pitt, must return to duty to stop a pandemic that turns humans into terrifying cannibals, while the protection for your family. The rattle of the rhythm of your mise en scene and its dizzying special effects that make the nature of this film, which has quickly been relegated to the category of blockbuster. Positive point as it makes it accessible to a wider audience, despite its kind horror and its ban on children under 12 years of age. A special mention to the music of Marco Beltrami, composer of the Scream and Resident Evil, as well as the contribution of the Muse in the soundtrack, which contribute greatly to the mood of concern is that this adaptation.

THE LAST TRAIN FROM BUSAN (2016)

Seok-woo, trader, divorced, accompanies her daughter during a train journey, when the state of exception in the whole of South Korea. A mysterious virus spreads all over the country and bring back humans to their wild instincts. And unfortunately, one of the infected just to climb aboard a car … The situation of disaster of the Last Train To Busan is the direct result of the animation Seoul Station, which was published the same year and also directed by Yeon Sang-ho. His characters are deep and its staging to camera, on a train launched at full speed, make the film, particularly oppressive and effective. Criticism of the underlying company, the feature is often cited as one of the best zombie movies of all time and has been the winner in the category “best film” in the time of many festivals. Its sequel, Peninsula, is part of the official selection of the Cannes film Festival in the year 2020 and it is expected that in the cinema, in French, to the end of October.

LOAD (2018)

Exclusive catalog of Netflix, the Load is a remake of a short film entitled made in 2013 by the same filmmakers of the movie. In a post-apocalyptic world, an unknown virus turns the population into zombies after 48 hours of infection. This is the case of Andy, a widower and father of a family, who has only two days to find a person you trust to leave the baby, before becoming himself a living dead. This feature film without pretension manages to take again the codes of the genre, while demonstrating the originality thanks to its angle, focuses on the protection of the family, rather than the instinct of survival. With Martin Freeman headlining the update is launched into the actions of its actors. The output of the scenes of gore and jump scare, which is typical of this type of films, here, we prefer to play on the emotions and the beauty of the scenery in australia, then that nature becomes wild, in the same way as human beings.

THE HUNGER (2017)

Screened at several international festivals, including that of Gérardmer, and the winner of a dozen awards, with The Hunger, the horror film in quebec is not at rest. In this film from Robin Aubert, a group of survivors into the forest to escape their families, they become cannibals in the wake of a pandemic. If the scenario may seem trivial, given its subject, stands out for its artistic approach and psychological. The fixed plans and the dialogues minimalisés make it more of a horror movie. But the general atmosphere does not remain about it less anxiety-provoking and the characters, varied and well-developed. The cast include Marc-André Grondin, actor award-winning as you can see in the head of The Man who laughs in 2012, alongside Gerard Depardieu. Of all the many elements that allow the public to immerse themselves in this world where the threat occurs at any time and from any corner of the canadian forest.

WELCOME TO ZOMBIELAND (2009)

Since its launch in 2009, and after a resounding success, the horror comedy ” Welcome to Zombieland has become a reference in the genre. In this parody of displacement that is not without recalling the famous Shaun of the Dead”, published five years before, we have to follow the evolution of a group of survivors in post-apocalyptic : a hunter of zombies in search of their favorite cookies, a student of sissy and two young women with good character. The adventures of this quartet of unlikely played by Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin, have marked a whole generation by your action scenes are powerful and their gags, always mixed. Although its basic idea can be lacking in originality, the film works for their mockery and their respect for the codes of the genre. The delirium assumes that resulted in a sequel released in October of 2019 : Back to Zombieland. The chance of finding the same characters ten years after the events of the first panel.

