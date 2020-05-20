Netflix : 5 movies that have marked the History of cinema to see during the containment – Actus Ciné

Check out five films that have marked the History of cinema to watch on Netflix during the confinement !

PULP FICTION

There has definitely been a before and an after Pulp Fiction in the History of cinema. Sacred Palme d’or in 1994, the second feature film by Quentin Tarantino – who in passage sacred to the rank of a director of worship to the public – has actually had a significant influence on the film industry, and this in several respects : for his screenplay patchwork (mix of genres, references to pop culture) and his narration antéchronologique, for its stars against employment-(John Travolta as a hitman, Bruce Willis in the skin of a boxer on the run…) and of course for his original soundtrack to perfect. Pulp Fiction has actually given rise to many vocations of young filmmakers, and created a genre that’s often imitated, but never equaled. We might, therefore, say that drawing inspiration from what had been done, Quentin Tarantino gave life to a new form of cinema, a kind of meta-cinema, whose characters are both the protagonists and the spectators.

CASINO

A few exceptions to this may be, it would be little exaggeration to establish that this is the filmography as a whole with Martin Scorsese that has marked the History of cinema, and we would have been able to retain in this ranking of masterpieces such as Goodfellas or Mean Streets, also available on Netflix. However, the Casino seems to hold a special place in the work of the filmmaker italo-american, to its grandiloquence first of all, but also because the shooting of this film has marked the end of an era : with a big budget for the time period (nearly 50 million), the film has nevertheless been an important part of improvisation, in particular, when mounting it – spread out over eighteen months – that have enabled the filmmaker and his film fetish Thelma Schoonmaker to experiment with multiple versions of each scene in order to allow the feature to find its rhythm and its tone. End of an era, as the film’s failure at the box-office, has marked the premises of a whole new chapter in the economy of the cinema of american author…

BIRDMAN

Shot entirely in sequence shots (the plot of the film unfolds in continuous), Birdman is a film that is atypical, which gives Michael Keaton without a doubt the most beautiful role of his career; in the skin of an actor has-been known for having played a super-hero, the former interpreter of Batman delivers a stunning performance, well supported also by a gallery of solid secondary actors : Emma Stone, Edward Norton, Zach Galifianakis…Film-performance, doubled, a reflection on the state of cinema today, Birdman has allowed its director Alejandro González Iñárritu to win the Oscar for Best Director, a reward will be paid again the following year with his film The Revenant (also available on Netflix).

JURASSIC PARK

The success of the movie surprised most of our days, yet we have the tendency to forget that at the time it was filmed, Jurassic Park has been a technological challenge, completely insane, through which Steven Spielberg did not hesitate to put his entire career in the game. Before you begin shooting his most personal film Schindler’s List, the filmmaker designs at the request of Universal studios to turn before the adaptation of the novel Jurassic Park, a project more commercial, but no less relaxing because all the success or failure of this film was based on the realism of the creatures on the screen. Fortunately, the models, animatronics built by Stan Winston, the combined engineering teams of the company, ILM, have allowed Jurassic Park to give life to the dinosaurs true-to-life and the film becoming the biggest box-office hits of all time (at the time of its release). It is said that it was seeing the film that George Lucas – who has also overseen the sound post-production of the project – has decided to begin its prélogie Star Wars…

FAHRENHEIT 9/11

Second documentary Palme d’or after The World of silence by Jacques-Yves Cousteau and Louis Malle, Fahrenheit 9/11 is a firebrand policy of Michael Moore against the policies of president George W. Bush. The title of the film refers to the novel Fahrenheit 451 Ray Bradbury, story of science-fiction to draw a portrait of a society that repressive where books are burned. Sacred to the Cannes film Festival by the jury of Quentin Tarantino, on the strong insistence of producer Harvey Weinstein, the film has nevertheless experienced important concerns of the distributions, the company’s Miramax being owned by Disney, hardly enthusiastic to the idea to release such a film. These eddies have not prevented Fahrenheit 9/11 to be a triumph of prodigious cinema, becoming at that time the biggest box-office success for a documentary film with over $ 220 million raised through the world !

