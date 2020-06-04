Netflix : 5 new releases to discover this summer

It does not stop anymore Netflix : after the success of the comedy series My first time and programs more serious like Hollywood and The Eddythe platform has put together a summer with little care, with filmmakers and prestigious series of political suspense, action movies overpowered and the return of programs loved. We have compiled a list of five films and series not to miss these next few months, with the release date to note in your notebooks.

1. Queer Eye (June 5)

Five experts come to change the life of someone with a dose of queer. In the fifth season, the team consisting of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski landed in Philadelphia to change the lives of 10 heroes and heroines of the ordinary. Expect some editing before/after, spectacular makeover complete, and revelations to bring you to tears and give you back faith in humanity. A shoot in a good mood, who falls to the point.

2. Da 5 Bloods (June 12)

After his success in the Oscars with BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee returns with Da 5 Bloodsthe history of 5 the Vietnam veterans african-americans who return to the sites of their past battles, in order to find the remains of their squadron leader (Chadwick Boseman), but also, incidentally, a treasure they have buried. Deviating in this of the canon of war movies on Vietnam, the film focuses on the lives of black soldiers who fought for a State which continued, however, discriminate against them. Intertwined with archival images of protests and speeches, the film offers us a new light on the history while telling us a story of war.

3. Wasp Network (June 19)

Édgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz and Gael García Bernal form the distribution prestigious of the last film ofOlivier Assayas, an exciting thriller of international espionage. In this adaptation of a book by the brazilian writer Fernando Moraisit follows a group of spies cubans who are infiltrating organizations-castro the United States and pass the information on to their superiors in order to avoid further terrorist attacks. A great visual power, this movie plunges us into the dead angles of morality. A journey full of twists and turns.

4.The Politician (June 19)

In its first season, the comedy high-school pupil Ryan Murphy we told the beginnings of the political vocation of Payton Hobart (the actor Ben Platt), a high school student ambitious campaign to become a delegate of his class, hoping that it brings them a day up in the White House. After a victory in the semi-tint followed by a resignation of its functions, the series did a good of three years ending on Payton in university student in New York who decided to report to the Senate local. It is the result of this campaign that should tell us more about the second season, which benefits from the arrival of two actresses of legend: Judith Light in senator who hides a dark secret, and Bette Middler that embodies his very mocking chief of staff. Place your bets, rien ne va plus.

5. The Old Guard (10 July)

Since Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and Atomic Blonde (2017), the name of Charlize Theron has become a synonym for good action film. But the saga of super heroes from Gina Prince-Bythewood no shortage of arguments for appeal. Charlize Theron embodies Andromache’s Scythethe leader of a group of mercenaries, immortals who fight for the survival of the world for thousands of years. They are a new recruit in the person of a Marine who wakes up after having been killed in the operation. But things get more complicated : the group becomes the target of new attacks and their secret powers are revealed. Add to this, waterfalls, and breathtaking scenes, and you will get one of the best blockbusters of the summer, to discover the sofa.

You can also find on Vogue.fr :

The best programs to see in June on Netflix

The best romantic comedies to watch on Netflix