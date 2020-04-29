Netflix : 5 sitcoms in the united states for laugh for the confinement – News-Series TV

AlloCiné offers you in this period of containment a selection of sitcoms, american composed of series cult and less cult to discover on Netflix for a laugh alone or with your family !

The catalog of the platform may change, as certain contents offered in this article may no longer be available at the time of your reading. Thank you for your understanding.

Brooklyn 99 (2013 – )

“Nine Nine !”. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, launched in 2013 on Fox, is a sitcom police, whose action takes place mainly in a police station which is not easy : a host of inspectors a bit crazy have to juggle between their mission to protect and serve the people of the city, their personal lives and especially the office. The comedy series, and rewarded would not be the success that it is without its characters and its actors : Andy Samberg – genius comedy from the SNL – play in a cop passionate about action movies. You will also discover the talents of gross and hilarious : Andre Braugher in the role of Captain stuck Raymond Holt, Stephanie Beatriz is the strange Rosa, Melissa Fumero is the unbearable Amy… But Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it is also and especially of the comedy of the situation along with the running gag each season (Doug Judy, for example) and episodes headlights that come back (like Halloween).

Friends (1994 – 2004)

“The one who…”. When we are talking about a sitcom, obviously Friends, and endearing characters. The series will laugh his fans for more than 10 seasons, between stories of love and separations, and has helped to emerge six talents, Jennifer Aniston in mind. This last also enjoy the aura of the series to start in 2004 her film career and only agreed to play in the ultimate season on the condition that the filming will be completed in January.

How I Met Your Mother (2005 – 2014)

“Haaaave you met Ted ?”. It no longer presents the american series, which in the same way as Friends, we will laugh about for years to come. What made the strength of How I Met Your Mother, it was not the suspense around the identity of the mother (as we discover in the final season), but the writing of the characters : the propensity of Ted (Josh Radnor) always fall in love, Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and his Bro Code, the stories of Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) and Robin (Cobie Smulders)… Did you know that two spin-off were proposed, including one entitled ‘ How I Me Your Dad ? Neither of them has seen the light of day.

Day by day / One Day At a Time (2017 – )

“Dale Blanquita, Dale !”. Not the most well-known of this top but a sitcom that you can get absolutely ! This production Netflix, a remake of a series of the 70’s, follows a mother latina who finds herself alone to raise two teenagers, “helped” by his own mother to the methods of education to another time. Over the days is a comedy series, sometimes with moments of emotion, which will attack with malice and intelligence to the problems in society, such as racism or self-acceptance. Justina Machado is convincing in the role of a former soldier who’s struggling to juggle between the education of its children and its disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder. If Netflix has cancelled the series after three seasons, this last one has been saved by a small chain of american Pop.

That ‘70s Show (1998 – 2006)

If you grew up in the 70’s, this sitcom american should make you nostalgic ! That ‘70s show, this is a band of friends who live the joys and pains of adolescence. We find in the faces now familiar from television and film from Ashton Kutcher Laura Prepon (Orange Is the New Black) through to Mila Kunis. This last is only 14 years old when she presents herself to the casting. Interested, the producers ask him his age, to which she will reply, “I’m going to be 18 years of age,” without specifying when… It is this false lie that will launch his career !