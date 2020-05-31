Netflix : 6 movies not to miss this summer 2020 – Actus Ciné

An animated film is a French production or even a musical… what are the films not to be missed this summer on Netflix ? AlloCiné is the point !

Da 5 Bloods (may 12)

What is it about ? The story of four veterans of the afro-americans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their chief, and a hypothetical buried treasure.

What you need to know : After having directed several episodes of the series, Nola Darling has his head to Netflix (the adaptation of his feature films), Spike Lee collaborates with the platform to release his first film with them. Samuel L. Jackson, Giancarlo Esposito and Don Cheadle were at the origin hold the principal roles, but were replaced at short notice by Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo and Jean Reno. This last is not the only French to reach the distribution because Mélanie Thierry is also part of the experience. Attention, Da 5 Bloods was a time of 2h35 (!).

A Whisker Away (June 18)

What is it about ? The story takes place in the city of Tokoname located in the prefecture of Aichi. We follow the daily life of Miyo Sasaki, a collégienne in love with his classmate named Kento Hinode. Despite the best efforts of Sasaki to get noticed, Hinode did not pay attention to it. One day, she discovers a strange mask and allowing him to transform into a cat named Tarō. Thanks to this object, it may be closer to the one she loves. However, to force the to use, she could no longer regain its original shape…

What you need to know : Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu in VO is a japanese animation co-directed by Junichi Sato (Sailor Moon) and written by Mari Okada (Jun, the voice of the heart).

Lost ball (June 19)

What is it about ? Little mechanical genius, Lino is known for its cars-aries. Until the day when he is arrested for a robbery that goes wrong. Spotted by the head of a unit of cops in shock, he was offered a market to avoid jail. 9 months later, Lino has proven its. But suddenly wrongly accused of murder, he has no other choice than to find the unique proof of its innocence : the ball of the crime, stuck in a car disappeared.

What you need to know : This is the new French film produced by Netflix. Lost ball arrives shortly after The Earth and the Blood, and other production habs carried out this time by Julien Leclercq. This first feature by Guillaume Pierret offers a casting rather enticing, composed by Alban Lenoir, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Ramzy Bedia, Rod Paradot or Stéfi Celma.

Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga (on 26 June)

What is it about ? Two budding musicians, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, have the opportunity to represent their country, Iceland, at the Eurovision contest.

What you need to know : This movie looks like the UFO this summer netflixien. And yet, the first clip to discover below would give us almost the mouth water. Eurovision Song Contest was released on the platform last may, to coincide with the release of the real event. But with regard to the cancellation of the latter because of the pandemic, the american giant had to postpone a month. It will therefore have to wait a little to discover the new comedy from Will Ferrell. Rachel McAdams, who plays a singer in the film, has been doubled for the occasion.

The Old Guard (10 July)

What is it about ? A small welded strip of mercenaries, immortals, led by the redoubtable Andy, is fighting for centuries to protect the humans. But while the group is committed to a mission of the most perilous, his powers out of the ordinary are suddenly revealed to the big day. It was then that Andy and Nile, while the last soldier to have joined the team, every effort must be made to neutralize their enemies. Because they will stop at nothing to steal the powers of the immortals to their advantage.

What you need to know : Adapted from a graphic novel, The Old Guard is THE blockbuster of this summer on Netflix. His cast, international, worth the also visit : Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor… they are all in the poster of the film SF, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball).

The Kissing Booth 2 (24 July)

What is it about ? It Evans has spent the summer the most romantic of her life with her boyfriend Noah Flynn. But Noah has to leave Harvard and return to school for his last year. She will have to juggle between this relationship at a distance and be accepted to college of his dreams with his best friend Lee. And all of this becomes more complicated when she gets a new classmate named Marco. For his part, Noah becomes increasingly close to another student. She will have to decide who she should trust and who she should entrust her heart.

What you need to know : Given the success of the first phase in 2018, Netflix has very quickly started work on the sequel to The Kissing Booth. This second component is adapted from the new novel of Beeth Reekes released last January. Two new characters, portrayed by Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Originals) and Taylor Perez, join the cast.



