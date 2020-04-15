Netflix a hit with “Spenser Confidential” and “Tyler Rake”

Subscriptions to platforms streaming explode. And Netflix, further consolidating its position number one with these two solid thrillers starring Mark Wahlberg and Chris Hemsworth.

As the weeks go by and the crisis of the coronavirus persists, the projections on the consequences of a sudden stop to the economic and artistic activity become more complex, in the field of cinema, as elsewhere. A simple report outputs with interrupt momentary shoots causing financial losses have been spectacular, it is in the process of moving to a transformation without doubt sustainable habits of the public.

A survey conducted in march by Performance Research and Full Circle Research Co among a sample of 1,000 Americans, asking them how much time they felt was needed before returning to a room after the end of the epidemic, indicates that for 49 % of them, it would take at least “several months” and they would “possibly never”. 28 % responded that in all cases, they would go less often in the dining room.

