Netflix acquires a new film by Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

Enola Holmes is the film about the young sister of Sherlock Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, who will hit Netflix directly.

The history of Sherlock Holmes It has been told countless times throughout the history of cinema and television, but the story of his younger sister is poorly understood. This will begin to change with the release of Enola Holmesthe movie based on the series of books following the teenage sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, who is a detective incredibly capable full. The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and you will Henry Cavill (Batman vs. Superman), Sam claflin (The Hunger Games) and Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter and the deathly hallows). Netflix I just buy it for a global launch.

The legendary product Enola Holmes last year, but Netflix has just announced that it had bought the distribution rights of the film. This will be the streaming service that will launch the finished film in all major markets, with the exception of China. Although there is for now no release date on the platform.

Synopsis the official Enola Holmes.

Based on the series of books well-loved by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes tells the story of the teenage sister of a rebel of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. It is a superdétective talented full-fledged who often beats his brilliant brothers. When her mother mysteriously disappears, Enola is asking for the help of his older brothers and sisters, but soon realizes that they are least interested to solve the case than take him to the school, Enola is the only thing that a young woman of intelligent, creative, and courageous can make. 1880 can do … It is in the middle of a conspiracy that could change the course of political history. This story gives a feminine touch new and dynamic to the best family detectives in the world.

Netflix Get a movie star that your subscribers will certainly appreciate. I hope they come out soon with a trailer and will tell us the release date.