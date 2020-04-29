Netflix : before Thor 4, Chris Hemsworth mercenaries in Tyler Rake

Check out the first images of Tyler Rake, action thriller worn by Chris “Thor” Hemsworth in which he plays a mercenary in the rescue mission. On Netflix on April 24.



1. Chris Hemsworth

+ © Netflix

Before returning to Chris Hemsworth on the big screen in the costume of Thor in the 4th pane-Love and Thunder, the comedian australian arrives on Netflix in the action-thriller Tyler Rake.

Alongside Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour (Hopper in Stranger Things), he played the title role, a mercenary intrepid who works in the shadows. While he no longer has anything to lose, it is loaded by a powerful gangster mafia, for the time being detained, to save his son who has been kidnapped. But in the mid-murky underworld, where side by side, arms dealers and drug traffickers, the mission ultra-dangerous Rake verging on the impossible. And the life of the mercenary, and the boy may be changed forever…

The first of Sam Hargrave, stunt on Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, among others, the film is produced by the brothers Russo, Anthony and Joe, the stage directors, the central MCU. On Netflix on April 24.