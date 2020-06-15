Netflix : Bong Joon-ho, Scorsese, Spike Lee… 8 original films by great filmmakers – Actus Ciné

Bong Joon-ho, Martin Scorsese by way of the Coen brothers, Alfonso Cuarón, and Spike Lee, the greatest of filmmakers have turned to Netflix. The proof is in the 8 films.

Netflix

GIVES 5 BLOODS – SPIKE LEE

Almost two years after BlacKkKlansman – I infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, the film director Spike Lee presents his new feature film, the Da 5 Bloods, the story of four veterans of the afro-americans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their chief, and a hypothetical buried treasure. This is a new partnership with Netflix for the filmmaker, who had already signed a couple of episodes of the series Nola Darling does your headadapted from his own film. The cast of Da 5 Bloods, found Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), and surrounded by the French Jean Reno and Mélanie Thierry.

THE IRISHMAN MARTIN SCORSESE

With The Irish, Martin Scorsese returns to the disappearance of the legendary union leader Jimmy Hoffa, an event that is told from the point of view of Frank Sheeran, a former soldier of the Second world War, he became a swindler and killer. For several decades, this dive is monumental in the mysterious world of the mafia allows the american film director, who has worked on this project for many years, to find his faithful Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci… as long as you pay for the luxury of the addition of Al Pacino in the equation ! Work-river of almost 3: 30 in the morning in the organized crime, Irish is exciting, intense, and moving, to be stored alongside those of the great films of the mafia, from the author of Mean Streets, Goodfellas and Casino.

THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS – JOEL AND ETHAN COEN

For the first time on Netflix, brothers Joel and Ethan Coen offer a western like no other ! Feature anthology consists of six components, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs set the stage for the legends of the Wild West, each chapter is dedicated to a different from the history of the american West. Liam Neeson, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, or even Tim Blake Nelson appear in the credits. “The people of Netflix are committed to spending money on films that are not adaptations of the Marvel comics slots or deductibles of the film, which is currently what studios do. You can’t take it”declared the Coen brothers on the microphone of THE era, at the end of 2018, in order to justify their presence on the platform.

ROME – ALFONSO CUARÓN

Rome is the chronicle of a tumultuous year in the life of a middle-class family in the city of Mexico, in the 1970s. A work of intimate, visually stunning, which has allowed the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, The Son of man) the sap of the most prestigious awards, including the Oscar for best director, best foreign film and the Golden Lion in Venice.

HIGH FLYING BIRD / LAUNDRY – STEVEN SODERBERGH

Steven Soderbergh upped the ante with Netflix ! In 2019, the american film director reveals two feature films for the account of the platform : High Flying Bird and The Laundry : The Case of Panama Papers. The first submerges the viewer in a complete blockage of the professional league of basketball, then a sports agent (Andre Holland) is located in the centre of a dispute between the players and the officials. As to the second, which tells the story of a widow, angry that, after you get the money from your insurance, the research in Panama, where two lawyers of the cunning, the costume of the money for the super rich. In the casting of this movie deals with a political subject through the prism of entertainment, found, please, Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas and Gary Oldman.

6 METRO – MICHAEL BAY

The cult Director of the action movie, Michael Bay, to which we must mégaproductions as Armageddon or the sagas Bad Boys and Transformers, comes to Netflix by the end of 2019. With 6 of the Metro, the U. s. do not change your style, with a movie like where six people, from the four corners of the world, have been chosen not only for their skills but also by his desire only to erase their past to change the future. The band met by a leader, an enigmatic character, whose only goal is to ensure that all fall into oblivion, but that their actions, by the way, survive them. Ryan Reynolds is the star of this film on steroids, which also illustrates the French actress Mélanie Laurent.

OKJA – BONG JOON-HO

Two years before winning the Palme d’or of the Parasite, the south Korean director Bong Joon-ho signed Okja to the platform Netflix. A monster of the film, which tells the story of a young woman trying to save her huge animal with a big heart out of the hands of a family-owned company. In the casting of this beautiful entertainment at the same time funny and poignant, with a true scope and of the policy, above which rise the shadows of Hayao Miyazaki and Steven Spielberg, which include Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal.

