Netflix : Charlize Theron tease a shoot really hard for the film the Old Guard, the star unfolds on a photo novel

On first photos from the film Netflix The Old Guardwe saw Charlize Theron to become immortal (and brown) ! After his performances out of the ordinary of Furiosa in Mad Max : Fury Road and the spies on Lorraine Broughton in Atomic Blondethe actress will return to the front of the stage with Andy, a warrior of the ancestors. A mercenary decades-old, whose combat skills far exceed anything that we know ! “I’ve never had to do something like that. You must learn to fight with this huge thing, in a manner which does not endanger the person with whom you are fighting” has entrusted the actress to EW, regarding the impressive (and very heavy) weapon that his character uses to fight.

Charlize Theron

To such an extent that she has torn a tendon in his left thumb a few weeks before the stop of the shooting. After having hung up his costume, three surgical interventions were necessary ! “I definitely cried a little. Everyone kept saying, ‘It is without a doubt serious’, and I answered, ‘We can’t talk about that now. We just need to continue to move forward because what are we going to do otherwise ? We’ve still got three weeks of filming. We have to get there“explains Charlize Theron. One can imagine the pain… “A large part of the returns that I had my coaches was always the same, ‘You do seem too difficult’, to which I answered, ‘This is because it is really hard !‘well,” says the actress with a laugh. It may be that with such a promise of action scenes, XXL, The Old Guard will be part of our next list of action movies who have changed the game of the decade !