Netflix : check out the first pictures of Millie Bobby Brown in the movie ” Enola Holmes “

Millie Bobby Brown is coming soon on Netflix. But this is not (yet) in the skin of the Eleven who their fans are, in September – from the filming of the fourth season has not yet resumed. But in terms of Elona Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Last April, the giant of the streaming announced that it had purchased the rights to the movie of the same name. Directed by Harry Bradbeer (the Murder of Eva “, ” Fleabag “), the film is actually the adaptation of the novels ” The Research of Enola Holmes, by Nancy Springer. This Thursday, June 25, Netflix has released the first images of the film project. In these three shots, we can see the young Millie Bobby Brown, in the role of the detective teenager, in the company of Henry Cavill (” The Witcher “) and Sam Claflin (” Peaks Blinders “), who play his two older brothers. “Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes has a little sister – and in September, she takes on his first case “, ad platform, streaming, on his Twitter account.

A number of the actresses of” Harry Potter ” also in the casting

The history of Elona Holmes takes us to the England of the 1880s. On the morning of 16-year-old, the teenager discovers that her mother has disappeared without leaving tracks. It then runs under the authority of his two brothers who wish to be placed in a boarding school for girls. But she refuses and flees to London to find his mother. During his research, Elona, more shrewd and cunning than their elders, is involved in a conspiracy that could tip.

Side of cast, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, among other things, the response to the three actresses known for their roles in the saga of ” Harry Potter.” In fact, we’re going to the screen, Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), in the role of the mother. But also Fiona Shaw (Aunt Petunia) and Frances de la Tour (the giant Olympe Maxime).

If the film is promising, however, is not to the liking of the family of Canon Doyle. Creator of the characters of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. According to “The Hollywood Reporter “, copyright holders have filed a complaint for copyright infringement and violation of trademark,” the Tuesday, before the federal court of New Mexico. Such a complaint would be Netflix, the study of the production of Legendary Pictures, the publisher Penguin Random House and the author of the novels, Nancy Springer. A case that seems far from the base of the…