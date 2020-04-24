Netflix : Chris Hemsworth destroys everything in “Tyler Rake”

Tyler Rake, a mercenary australian depressive since the death of her child, accepts an impossible mission : to free the son of a powerful ugly indian, who has been kidnapped by a gang rival and is sequestered somewhere in Bangladesh… hence the original title of the film, ” Extraction “.

If the story is not very original, its treatment is ! The action is supposed to take place in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh (the title at the beginning of the project was ” Dhaka “, the name of the metropolis in English), which to our knowledge never used in western cinema. Even if a lot of the scenes were actually filmed in India, the scenery is guaranteed.

The film doesn’t skimp on the violence and the scenes of shock, including a memorable car chase, filmed in a single sequence, collisions included. Or a mind-blowing sequence where the mercenary (the very bodybuilder Chris Hemsworth) confronts a band of killers made up of children of the streets !

The director of the last two Avengers

If the name of the director, Sam Hargrave, is not very well known — it is a stuntman who has worked on several productions Marvel recent, like “Avengers” or “Captain America” —, the writer and co-producer is more. Joe Russo is in effect, with his brother Anthony, the director of a number of successes Marvel, including the last two… “the Avengers” and ” Captain America “, the world is small.

In short, the team was not there to film a remake of " wild Strawberry ", of Bergman, but to give his dose of adrenaline to an amateur audience for franchises such as " Jason Bourne ", "John Wick" or " Rambo ".

Mission accomplished with this “blockbuster” action supercharged, the true missing link between “Man on Fire” (Tony Scott) and “The Raid” (Gareth Evans). Chris Hemsworth, who is about to take back the tights of Thor for a fourth episode, proves to be a credible mercenary also disillusioned that indestructible. The surprise comes from the actress, a French-iranian Golshifteh Farahani, that we weren’t expecting a party like this, but also seems to be comfortable in the handling of weapons of all calibers!

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR : 4/5