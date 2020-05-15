Netflix : Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt reunited once again in the superhero movie Ball Chain

After Jungle Cruisea new adventure film at Disney that the trailer has been recently unveiled, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson will be together again. The two actors will be in effect to the movie poster of super-heroes Ball and Chain which will be released on Netflix. It is an adaptation of the comic books of the 1990s, and the scenario will be written by Emily V. Gordon, to whom we owe the script of the comedy-drama The Big Sick. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson will interpret a couple in conflict, whose super-powers only work when they work together.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson on the set of Jungle Cruise

“Dwayne and Emily have a chemistry that is unmatched. They form the perfect duo to give life to the super-hero power of Emily V. Gordon, and set before the world of Ball and Chain.” has entrusted Scott Stuber, at the head of Netflix Film. One can imagine already that the film will be based mostly on the good agreement between the two players, which should guarantee that sequences of the most entertaining. In any case, the universe super-heroic Ball and Chain will undoubtedly strengthen the desire of the fans of Marvel Studios to see Emily Blunt in the role of Sue Storm aka the Invisible Woman in a reboot of the Fantastic 4.