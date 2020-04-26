Netflix : Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds have started the filming of Red Notice

A film with Black Adam (The Rock promises heavy on his character’s anti-hero), Wonder Woman and Deadpool anyone ? This will be almost it, since the performers of these characters come together for the filming of Red Manualproduced by Netflix. After 6 Underground and The Irishmanthe platform launches in a new blockbuster, budgeted at more than $ 160 million ! The filming of the spy thriller and action XXL has just begun and it is Dwayne Johnson who comes announcing the news on his account instagram. “The first day of filming our Red Notice has officially begun for Netflix”, he wrote. On the photo accompanying the post, you can see a huge private jet behind the slate of official production.

Dwayne Johnson, account instagram

“Me and my friends [Ryan Reynolds] and [Gal Gadot] are in motion”note The Rock. The Red Notice is an agency of Interpol who will be tasked to hunt down and capture the worst criminals in the world. Gal Gadot would be the one that steals the most beautiful wonders of the art, Dwayne Johnson embodies an agent of Interpol and would be one of the best trackers in the world. As for Ryan Reynolds, he would be a crook qualified ! As for the plot, this remains for now a mystery, but one feels that there will be action and humor. The three actors were already all worked together on the franchise Fast and Furious and should, therefore, form a trio of hell for Red Manual, the output of which is expected for the course of 2021.